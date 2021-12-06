The Matrix Resurrections’ new trailer has a lot of déjà vu

In the original Matrix film, déjà vu was just a glitch that teased trouble ahead. However, the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections uses déjà vu as a tool for anticipation. As another sci-fi franchise once said: “This has all happened before, this will all happen again.” This notion was even set up in the previous films, when Neo learned that he was in the sixth iteration of the Matrix. And now, it appears that he is about to enter the seventh incarnation.

The new trailer reunites Neo and Trinity, even if they don’t immediately recognize each other from their previous lives. There’s also a new Morpheus who offers the familiar choice between remaining in the fantasy of the Matrix or embracing the harsh reality outside of the system. We’ve also assumed that Morpheus was a reincarnation of the original, but perhaps he is the son or grandson of the Morpheus we knew and loved. If Niobe’s aged appearance is any indication, the events of The Matrix Revolutions happened decades ago. And a new war between man and machine is about to begin.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, with Jada Pinkett Smith returning as Niobe. Warner Bros. has also shared additional details about some of the new roles in the film. Jessica Henwick’s Bugs appears to be poised for a large role in the film. She’s a hacker who idolized the previous incarnation of Neo and will do anything to bring him back in the present. As for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus, he is once again Neo and Trinity’s guide to a new world, “while also fulfilling his own greater purpose on a very singular journey of self-discovery.”

All we know about about Neal Patrick Harris’ character is that he is acting as a therapist to Neo in the Matrix. Whether he is man or machine remains to be seen. But it does appear that Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is the film’s new antagonist. While Warner Bros. calls him “Thomas Anderson’s business partner,” he is clearly more than a human. He may even be Agent Smith reborn in a new body to torment his eternal nemesis, Neo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Sati, a program who was originally glimpsed as a young girl in The Matrix Revolutions. Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt are also returning to the franchise as The Merovingian and Agent Johnson, respectively.

Lana Wachowski co-wrote the film with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, in addition to returning to the director’s chair. The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

