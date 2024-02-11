If you’re not watching the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday, then what are you doing? The big game may be like a national holiday for some people, but not everyone is into sports and it’s just another Sunday for them. But just because traditional TV channels will be all over the Super Bowl, it doesn’t mean that you have to be. As an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can make your own programming plans instead of settling for a three- to four-hour football game.

While there are a lot of great films on Prime Video, our picks for the three Amazon Prime Video movies to watch instead of the Super Bowl were chosen because they’re more likely to leave you in a good mood after watching them. Asteroid City is arguably a better film than all three of the movies below, but Wes Anderson’s emotional film deals with things like grief that just aren’t fun to grapple with, especially if you’re trying to push the Super Bowl experience out of your mind. The following three movies should help you with that.

Strays (2023)

Every dog has his day, even the foul-mouthed pouches in Strays. This R-rated comedy is about as raunchy as it gets. It features Will Ferrell as the voice of Reggie, a Border Terrier who is devoted to his owner, Doug (Will Forte). Reggie is so blinded by loyalty and love that he can’t realize that Doug doesn’t return those feelings until he’s abandoned.

Reggie soon befriends a pack of strays including Bug (Jamie Foxx), Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park). This gang of mutts eventually convinces Reggie that Doug needs to get his comeuppance for abusing him. And the revenge that Reggie decides upon is … extreme to say the least.

Watch Strays on Prime Video.

Fast X (2023)

Sometimes, you just want to curl up with the “family.” All of the qualities that make Fast X a summer blockbuster movie also make it perfect for alternative viewing to the Super Bowl. It’s got action sequences that are so over-the-top that Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) uses his car to play soccer with a ridiculously big circular bomb before eventually driving down a collapsing dam in a vertical line.

Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa co-stars as the new villain, Dante Reyes, a man so driven to get his revenge on Dom and his team that killing them simply isn’t enough to satisfy his desires. Instead, Dante wants to make them suffer before forcing Dom to watch as the people close to him suffer and potentially die.

Watch Fast X on Prime Video.

Role Play (2024)

Role Play is the most recent addition on this list, and it was chosen because it combines romantic comedy and action. The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo co-headline the film as Emma and Dave Brackett, a happily married couple with two kids, a nice house, and a pretty great life together. They just don’t quite have the same romantic spark that they used to.

To bring some life back into their bedroom, Emma and Dave go on a trip together and indulge on a little role play. What Dave doesn’t know is that Emma is an assassin whose cover has just been blown. And before Dave can fully process that information, Emma is forced to demonstrate her lethal skills to protect them both from the men who come gunning for her.

Watch Role Play on Prime Video.

