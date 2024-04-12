 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 12-14)

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of Blockers.
Universal Pictures

This weekend, moviegoers have the option of going out to theaters and paying full price to see Civil War or a remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. But if you want a wider selection of films to watch, then you’re better off staying at home with Hulu. Unlike its corporate sibling, Disney+, Hulu has a ton of movies from across all genres that can appeal to all types of movie fans. That’s something to be grateful for, especially when you don’t have to leave your couch to enjoy everything that Hulu has to offer.

Our picks for three great Hulu movies that you need to watch this weekend include a sex comedy starring John Cena, an underrated thriller, and a recently released documentary that’s a Hulu exclusive. With these three films, you’re going to have a lot more fun at home than you will if you head out to the movies.

Blockers (2018)

Two men and a women look at something, shocked in the movie Blockers.
Universal Pictures

Blockers revolves around two different trios who are united by friendship. More specifically, parents Lisa Decker (Leslie Mann), Mitchell Mannes (John Cena), and Hunter Lockwood (Ike Barinholtz) have been close for years in part because their respective daughters, Julie Decker (Kathryn Newton), Kayla Mannes (Geraldine Viswanathan), and Sam Lockwood (Gideon Adlon) have been best friends almost their entire lives.

When the girls prepare to go their separate ways at the end of high school, Julie’s plans to lose her virginity at prom becomes a pact with the other two girls to do the same. It doesn’t take long for their parents to get wind of this scheme, and they go a bit over-the-top in their plan to make sure that it doesn’t happen.

Watch Blockers on Hulu.

Take Shelter (2011)

Michael Shannon carries a child in Take Shelter.
Sony Pictures Releasing

In almost every movie thriller where someone has prophetic dreams of an apocalyptic future, they’re treated like the hero of the story. Take Shelter doesn’t rush to vindicate Curtis (Michael Shannon) when it happens to him. And even Curtis acknowledges that he might be going crazy because mental illness runs in his family.

Regardless, Curtis can’t seem to resist risking his marriage to Samantha (Jessica Chastain) in a bid to protect his wife and their daughter, Hannah (Tova Stewart), by building a storm shelter. Curtis even alienates his boss and most of the couple’s friends in town, which threatens to leave them economically vulnerable. If Curtis’ visions turn out to be right, it will all be worthwhile. And if he’s wrong, everything he’s done could destroy them.

Watch Take Shelter on Hulu.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (2024)

Promo art for Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.
Hulu

At the height of its popularity during the 1980s and early ’90s, Freaknik was one of the ultimate spring break destinations for students who attended historically Black colleges in Atlanta and the surrounding areas. But as Freaknik grew in size and influence, the city of Atlanta pushed back.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told features footage from the event’s heyday that’s never been widely seen before, as well as firsthand testimonials about the rise and fall of Freaknik itself. There hasn’t been an official Freaknik in Atlanta in almost 25 years, but the legend lives on through this documentary film.

Watch Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told on Hulu.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
