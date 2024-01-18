 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By
A man looks at a deserted landscape in Oblivion.
Universal

With a ton of content that’s new on Peacock in January, the streaming service has been off to a good start in 2024. But once January comes to an end, Peacock will be losing a number of high-profile movies, including Fast X. Some of these films will likely be on other streaming services before you know it. Regardless, Peacock subscribers deserve to get the most out of their money. That’s why we’ve selected the three movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 that you have to watch now.

This month’s picks include a Tom Cruise action flick, a heist film with an all-star cast, and a road trip romance movie that takes a few detours. But watch them while you can, as all three movies will be leaving Peacock on January 31.

Recommended Videos

Oblivion (2013)

Olga Kurylenko and Tom Cruise in Oblivion.
Universal Pictures

Nine years prior to Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski teamed up for the sci-fi action flick Oblivion. Due to an alien attack, the end of the world has already happened, and Jack Harper (Cruise) is left to pick up the pieces alongside his partner, Victoria Olsen (Andrea Riseborough). Through their combined efforts, Jack hopes to be able to finish his work on Earth and join a group of colonists in space.

Related

However, Jack is troubled by dreams of a woman that he has never met. When Jack finally comes across the woman, Julia (Olga Kurylenko), he slowly realizes that the life he’s been living on Earth has been a lie. And Jack’s biggest battles lie ahead as he and Julia face a deadly enemy.

Watch Oblivion on Peacock.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The cast of Ocean’s Eleven.
Warner Bros. Pictures

There had been plenty of heist movies before Ocean’s Eleven, but few have had a bolder scheme than the one cooked up by Danny Ocean (George Clooney). After serving a stint in prison, Danny comes up with an audacious idea to rob three major casinos in one night. As an added bonus, it will be Danny’s revenge on Terry Benedict (Andy García), the owner of all three casinos, who just so happens to be dating Danny’s ex-wife, Tess Ocean (Julia Roberts).

To make this scheme work, Danny needs Robert “Rusty” Ryan (Brad Pitt), Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), Frank Catton (Bernie Mac), Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle), Saul Bloom (Carl Reiner), and five other men to complete the job. But even with this crew of experts, Danny’s plan is still a long shot at best.

Watch Ocean’s Eleven on Peacock.

Sideways (2004)

The cast of Sideways.
Searchlight Pictures

Nearly 20 years before The Holdovers, director Alexander Payne made another movie about a pair of male misfits. Sideways follows two friends, Miles Raymond (Holdovers star Paul Giamatti) and Jack Cole (Thomas Haden Church), as they take a road trip through wine country while facing a crossroads in their lives. Jack is restless and on the verge of getting married while Miles’ lifetime of rejection is wearing him down. During their trip, the pair meet and romance Maya Randall (Virginia Madsen) and her friend, Stephanie (Sandra Oh).

At first, their newfound love connections go well, but both men have been telling lies to get closer to Maya and Stephanie. When the truth comes out, Miles and Jack’s indiscretions could prove to be disastrous for both of them.

Watch Sideways on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in January
John Wick holds a gun and points it.

A new month means Netflix will release new movies and shows in January. One of those films is Lift, a heist comedy starring Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington. And Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, which hit Netflix at the end of December, is still one of the most popular films on the service.

Both Lift and Rebel Moon are action films, one of the best genres in Netflix's library. Below, you'll find three action films to watch on Netflix in January. Our picks include the first entry from an iconic franchise, a cybersecurity thriller from a master, and the best film in the DCEU.
John Wick (2014)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January
A battle from Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

In theory, Peacock should have an unrivaled selection of sci-fi movies from the Universal Pictures film library. But in practice, Universal tends to loan out its best science fiction films to other streamers. That leaves Peacock with a mountain of dreck to sort through, including Asteroid vs. Earth, Dino King, and Lord of the Elves. All of those are real movies, by the way.

It's an ongoing challenge to find the best science fiction movies on Peacock without simply recommending the same films over and over again. But this January, there are three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in January
Sandra Bullock operates a spaceship in Gravity.

Netflix continues to boast one of the best content libraries of all the streaming services. Their selection of sci-fi films ranges from well-known classics to a string of recent hits. They Cloned Tyrone, Spiderhead, and The Adam Project were all Netflix original films that debuted on the streamer's 10 most popular movies list.

Are you looking for more sci-films on Netflix? For January, we selected five sci-films to stream on Netflix. Our selections include an innovative blockbuster involving dinosaurs, a visually stunning space thriller, and the first film in a big-budget Netflix franchise.
Jurassic Park (1993)

Read more