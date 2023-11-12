3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in November

Last month on Hulu was all about horror. But in November, the new titles on Hulu include three of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade or so. For fans of the genre, this is a special treat that shouldn’t be missed.

This month, our picks include Tom Cruise in a film unlike any of his previous blockbusters, as well as a cult classic robots-versus-aliens movie, and the final installment of a cult-classic film trilogy. These are the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in November.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

There’s a simple reason why Edge of Tomorrow works so well. It’s because Tom Cruise’s character, Major William Cage, doesn’t start off the film as an all-powerful warrior with skill. Through sheer luck, Cage encounters an alien in battle who inadvertently gives him the power to relive the same day over and over again. Sgt. Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) was the last person to experience this phenomenon, which is why she takes Cage under her wing.

Thanks to Rita’s training, Cage becomes a truly formidable fighter. But to his horror, nothing Cage does ever seems to change the outcome of the battle. He can’t seem to change his own fate.

Watch Edge of Tomorrow on Hulu.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is a movie that promises audiences a lot of giant robots punching giant alien monsters. And it more than delivers on that promise, with director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro capturing the flavor of Japanese monster flicks and anime. In the film, the future of humanity depends upon the Jaegers (giant robots) and their ability to fight the Kaiju, alien monsters that arrived on Earth through an undersea portal 10 years earlier.

Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) was once one of the best Jaeger pilots, and that’s why Marshal Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) needs Raleigh back in the saddle for Earth’s final push against the invaders. However, Jaegers require two pilots to fly, and the only suitable candidate for Raleigh’s next partner is Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), a woman whose trauma at the hands of the Kaiju comes back to haunt her at inopportune times.

Watch Pacific Rim on Hulu.

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Men in Black 3 changes up the dynamic of the MiB trilogy while also serving as a sendoff for both Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. After a deadly alien called Boris the Animal (Jemaine Clement) changes the past and murders Agent K (Jones), Agent J follows him back in time to 1969. In this era, a much younger K (Josh Brolin) is still around, although he is initially skeptical of J’s claims of being from the future.

Eventually, J does manage to convince K about who he is and what the stakes are as they work together to preserve history and prevent the alien threat from dooming both K and planet Earth. J also learns a shocking secret from his past that completely reframes his relationship with his partner.

Watch Men in Black III on Hulu.

