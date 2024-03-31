 Skip to main content
Thunder vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
In what should be an entertaining matchup between two teams with title aspirations this year, the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Knicks today.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma (in Thunder markets only) and MSG (Thunder markets). But whether you live in or out of market, we’ve found some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game online.

Is There a Free Thunder vs Knicks Live Stream?

If you live in either the Thunder or Knicks market, Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above) are the only two ways you can watch a live stream of this one for free. That’s because these are the only live-TV streaming services that include Bally Sports Oklahoma and MSG.

Coming with complete channel packages intended to replace cable, they’re both a bit pricey as long-term options (though cheaper than cable if you’re looking to cut the cord), but they both come with a free trial if you simply want to watch this game without cost.

If you live out of those markets, you can watch the game via NBA League Pass. It’s down to just $15 for the rest of the season since there are only a couple of weeks left, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial, which nearly gets you to the end of the season by itself.

Already used up your League Pass free trial? You can also get it through Amazon Prime Channels. You need to be subscribed to Prime for this option, but you can start a free trial of both Prime and the League Pass channel at the same time.

How to Watch the Thunder vs Knicks Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the game from abroad on one of the aforementioned streaming services, you’ll need a virtual private network. VPN’s hide your IP address and essentially make it look like you are located in another country, digitally. This allows you to stream content from other countries that would otherwise be blocked by location.

NordVPN works with Fubo, DirecTV Stream and League Pass, so that would be our choice to watch the Thunder vs Knicks from outside the US. It doesn’t have a free trial, but you can still try it out risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back offer.

