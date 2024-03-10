Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ six-game homestand comes to a close tonight when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a potential first-round preview.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. There are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream

This is a non-free option, as Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s a good one if you want something cheap for the long-term. The “Sling Orange” channel bundle, which includes ESPN and TNT, will run you just $20 for your first month and then $40 per month after that.

Even if you include the “Sports Extra” add-on ($11 per month) for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass ($15 per month) for every single out-of-market game, that will give you everything you need to watch a ton of NBA for just $66 per month. That’s still cheaper long-term than other streaming services without League Pass.

Is There a Free Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream?

OK, long-term pricing isn’t a big factor, or if you simply just want to watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers tonight without having to pay anything, there are three good ways to do so.

The Fubo “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package all include ESPN, and they all come with a free trial (Fubo’s is seven days, the others are five). So, with any of them, you can sign up (you’ll need an email address and credit card), watch the game and then cancel without paying.

How to Watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be a subscriber to one of those streaming services but you’re currently outside of the US, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the game. VPN’s hide your IP address–which masks your location–and then connects you to a server that’s located wherever you’re trying to access content. So, for example, if you’re in Spain, you can use a VPN to connect to a US-based server and watch the game via Sling or Fubo or any of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN has nearly 2,000 servers in the US alone (and over 6,000 worldwide), which is important because some streaming services will block certain servers. But with NordVPN, you’ll assuredly be able to find one that works with your streaming service.

If you change your mind at any point within a month of signing up, NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can then check out our lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals to find one that works better for you.

