 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Los Angeles Lakers’ six-game homestand comes to a close tonight when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a potential first-round preview.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. There are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

This is a non-free option, as Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s a good one if you want something cheap for the long-term. The “Sling Orange” channel bundle, which includes ESPN and TNT, will run you just $20 for your first month and then $40 per month after that.

Related

Even if you include the “Sports Extra” add-on ($11 per month) for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass ($15 per month) for every single out-of-market game, that will give you everything you need to watch a ton of NBA for just $66 per month. That’s still cheaper long-term than other streaming services without League Pass.

Is There a Free Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

OK, long-term pricing isn’t a big factor, or if you simply just want to watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers tonight without having to pay anything, there are three good ways to do so.

The Fubo “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package all include ESPN, and they all come with a free trial (Fubo’s is seven days, the others are five). So, with any of them, you can sign up (you’ll need an email address and credit card), watch the game and then cancel without paying.

How to Watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you happen to be a subscriber to one of those streaming services but you’re currently outside of the US, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the game. VPN’s hide your IP address–which masks your location–and then connects you to a server that’s located wherever you’re trying to access content. So, for example, if you’re in Spain, you can use a VPN to connect to a US-based server and watch the game via Sling or Fubo or any of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN has nearly 2,000 servers in the US alone (and over 6,000 worldwide), which is important because some streaming services will block certain servers. But with NordVPN, you’ll assuredly be able to find one that works with your streaming service.

If you change your mind at any point within a month of signing up, NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can then check out our lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals to find one that works better for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Bayern vs Mainz live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

With just four total points in their last four Bundesliga matches, Bayern get a date with 17th-place Mainz to try to right the ship. Bayern toasted Mainz by 3-0 in their last meeting in October, so this should present a good opportunity for Thomas Tuchel's side to get back into form.

The match starts today at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Bayern vs Mainz.
Watch Bayern vs Mainz on ESPN+

Read more
Bucks vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

The Milwaukee Bucks' California road trip continues tonight with a showdown against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If you want to watch the game, you better choose a streaming option soon. It starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. There are also a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including some free options.
The Best Way to Watch the Bucks vs Lakers Live Stream

Read more
Watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live stream: PPV price, results, undercard
Joshua and Ngannou face off on a promotional poster for Knockout Chaos.

No one expected Francis Ngannou, the veteran MMA fighter, to give the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury much of a challenge. It was Ngannou's first official boxing match and Fury was undefeated. But what did Ngannou do? He knocked Fury down once and only narrowly lost a split decision. It blew the socks off the boxing world and netted Ngannou a second chance at a top heavyweight: Anthony Joshua. Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) hopes that a more impressive show against Ngannou will line him up for a shot at Tyson Fury. Ngannou (0-1) hopes to grab his first professional boxing victory and continue shaking up the sport.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is happening today, Friday, March 8, and it's live right now! The undercard is over, and the main fight is about to start. Buy the PPV and you can still watch Joshua vs Ngannou. Continue reading for more the results of the undercard and how to watch boxing online from anywhere in the world.

Read more