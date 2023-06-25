7 TV shows you need to watch in July

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Summer is in full swing, and while you might be spending more time outdoors or watching a classic summer movie, there are still plenty of great TV shows to check out in July. This month, you can look forward to shows returning with their newest (and in some cases last) seasons as well as exciting new originals.

Once the Fourth of July weekend is behind you (or even during the much-needed time off), curl up at night with the lights down low, a cup of tea or glass of wine, and some tasty popcorn, and turn on one of these shows that are must-watches for July.

Black Mirror season 6 (June 15)

Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you haven’t yet gotten around to watching the sixth season of Black Mirror after the long, four-year wait, it’s time to get on board. There are just five episodes, each with a different compartmentalized tale of speculative fiction woe. From a woman who finds her daily life replicated, almost in real time, for the sake of a streaming TV show, to a horrifying twist on our obsession with true crime, a paparazzi who learns the hard way how invasive and morally corrupt her job can be, and devastation and tragedy when a man lets a friend take over his body replica, the episodes are disturbingly entertaining.

While die-hard fans might not find that the new episodes live up to the original stories, they’re worth a watch and will spark discussion among friends.

Stream Black Mirror on Netflix.

Secret Invasion (June 21)

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Premiering in late June with episodes running through July 26, Secret Invasion is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) miniseries, and the ninth total so far. It centers around the character of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he works with allies to stop a Skrull invasion.

Also starring Ben Mendelsohn, Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, Secret Invasion will be a must-watch for MCU fans. The first series in Phase Five, early reviews call it darker and more mature (be mindful of watching this one with the kids!) while also riveting and tense.

Stream Secret Invasion on Disney+.

Hijack (June 28)

Hijack — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Luther‘s Idris Elba heads up this nail-biting, intense British thriller about a plane traveling from Dubai to London that is hijacked by a group of mysterious individuals. Sam (Elba) isn’t a skilled fighter, but he is a corporate negotiator, one of the best. He gets to work, using his gift of gab to try and reason with the nervous hijackers.

Delivered in 24-style, with every episode covering the events in real time, the story in Hijack flips back and forth between the events occurring on the plane and in London where authorities are trying desperately to figure out what, if anything, is going on. With just seven episodes, the cast, which also includes Archie Panjabi (Departure, Blindspot) and Eve Myles (Torchwood), and the twists and turns will keep you glued to the screen, the entire way through.

Stream Hijack on Apple TV+.

The Witcher season 3 (June 29)

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on the book series of the same name by author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher returns for its third season, which will be delivered in two parts. The first five episodes are released on June 29 followed by the remaining 3 on July 27. Henry Cavill reprises his role as the title character (he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the confirmed fourth season), the Geralt of Rivia.

The story follows Geralt and his journeys with the Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), first through multiple timelines before converging into one. Linked by destiny, Geralt and Ciri fight those who are pursuing her to use her powerful magical gifts for evil.

Stream The Witcher on Netflix.

Jack Ryan season 4 (June 30)

Jack Ryan | Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Out just in time for the long weekend is the fourth and final season of this political action thriller, which stars The Office‘s John Krasinski as the eponymous title character from the Tom Clancy novels and fictional “Ryanverse.” The story in Jack Ryan follows Ryan, a CIA analyst who becomes involved in a series of dangerous plots after his desk job turns into one with far more action and thrills than he anticipated.

From thwarting an Islamic extremist to battling political warfare in Venezuela and investigating a nuclear bomb plot in the former Soviet Union, each season brings an exciting, new story to the mix. In season 4, Ryan will investigate corruption back in his home country, where a black ops plot could threaten the U.S.

Stream Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 (July 13)

FX's What We Do In The Shadows | Season 5 Official Trailer | FX

The Emmy Award-winning mockumentary comedy horror series What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fifth season (a sixth is already confirmed), with the hilarious vampire characters up to more hijinks. Three vampires reside in New York where they are desperate to live traditional human lives. But navigating the modern world alongside the supernatural isn’t as simple as they hope.

Each character has its quirks, challenges, and habits, often to the detriment of the others. In season 5, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) struggles with jealousy that his friend Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is spending more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry). Meanwhile, Guillermo is going through some changes of his own, and there are more mysteries to be solved.

Stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu.

Twisted Metal (July 27)

Twisted Metal | Exclusive First Look at Sweet Tooth & John Doe

A video game adaptation that’s a live-action comedy with high-octane car chases, an apocalyptic scenario, an A-list cast, violence, mature content, and a killer clown with a penchant for ‘90s tunes who drives an ice cream truck (and is voiced by Will Arnett)? It sounds like absolutely, ridiculous fun, and this is precisely what you’ll get with Twisted Metal. Anthony Mackie stars as John Doe from the TV show adaptation of the popular PlayStation game, a man who must travel through a vast wasteland to deliver a package, or else.

Along the way, he meets a skilled car thief named Quiet (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz), a psychotic highway patrolman named Agent Stone (Divorce’s Thomas Haden Church), and the aforementioned killer clown, named Sweet Tooth (played by Joe Seanoa with Arnett’s signature rasp as the voice). If you’re looking for good-hearted, violent fun, Twisted Metal will be right up your alley.

Stream Twisted Metal on Peacock.

