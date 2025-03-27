3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 28-30)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Teen Wolf (1985) Unstoppable (2010) Scream 3 (2000)

With a new month approaching, Max will add several 2024 releases to its library. The first is Y2K, Kyle Money’s disaster comedy starring Rachel Zegler. Y2K begins streaming on April 4. Later on, Babygirl, an erotic thriller with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, arrives on April 25.

Both movies should enter the service’s top 10 chart upon their debuts. Beyond the top 10, many underrated movies are ready to stream. If you’re willing to try something else, stream one of these three undervalued movies, including a 1980s teen comedy, a Tony Scott thriller, and a comedic slasher.

Teen Wolf (1985)

Michael J. Fox is an actor synonymous with the 1980s. The Canadian actor’s stardom was gigantic, thanks to a hit movie, Back to the Future, and a beloved sitcom, Family Ties. Snuck in the middle of those two projects was Teen Wolf, Rod Daniel’s coming-of-age comedy with a werewolf. When high school loser Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) begins experiencing some bodily changes, his father, Harold (James Hampton), informs him that a werewolf curse runs in the family.

Much to his surprise, Scott’s classmates love “The Wolf,” so he remains as the creature most of the time. However, Scott soon realizes that his newfound friends have no interest in anything besides the wolf. Teen Wolf is a fun 1980s classic with some laughs, a good message, and the worst display of basketball you’ll ever watch. It’s a must-watch.

Unstoppable (2010)

Tony Scott and action were like baseball and apple pie. Scott mastered the art of the popcorn thriller thanks to his frenetic pacing, vibrant colors, movie star casts, and breakneck action sequences. Unstoppable, Scott’s last movie before his tragic death, is a shining example of how Scott’s directorial prowess elevates a movie.

Scott’s best muse, Denzel Washington, stars as Frank Barnes, a veteran engineer forced to work with rookie conductor Will Colson (Chris Pine). What starts as an ordinary day turns into a matter of life or death when a train carrying toxic chemicals comes flying down their track. Refusing to follow orders, Frank and Will take matters into their own hands and attempt to stop the train from crashing and causing a catastrophic disaster. A suspenseful thriller with great action, like Unstoppable, is a hell of a movie to have as the entry on a resume.

Scream 3 (2000)

Scream is a masterpiece. Scream 2 is good. Scream 3 is slept on. Am I going to sit here and say Scream 3 is the best of the Scream movies? I am not. I will say that Scream 3 is a ton of fun and fully embraces the meta aspect of the script. In Scream 3, Ghostface heads to Hollywood for Stab 3: Return to Woodsboro.

On the set of Stab 3, Ghostface begins killing several actors. Ghostface even manages to find the location of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has been living in seclusion. Realizing she’s in danger, Sidney heads to Hollywood and reunites with Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) to end Ghostface’s terror. At least that’s what they’re going to try to do.

