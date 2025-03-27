 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 28-30)

By
Two men stand on the back of a train in Unstoppable.
20th Century Fox

With a new month approaching, Max will add several 2024 releases to its library. The first is Y2K, Kyle Money’s disaster comedy starring Rachel Zegler. Y2K begins streaming on April 4. Later on, Babygirl, an erotic thriller with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, arrives on April 25.

Both movies should enter the service’s top 10 chart upon their debuts. Beyond the top 10, many underrated movies are ready to stream. If you’re willing to try something else, stream one of these three undervalued movies, including a 1980s teen comedy, a Tony Scott thriller, and a comedic slasher.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Teen Wolf (1985)

Michael J. Fox in Teen Wolf.
Atlantic Releasing Corporation

Michael J. Fox is an actor synonymous with the 1980s. The Canadian actor’s stardom was gigantic, thanks to a hit movie, Back to the Future, and a beloved sitcom, Family Ties. Snuck in the middle of those two projects was Teen Wolf, Rod Daniel’s coming-of-age comedy with a werewolf. When high school loser Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) begins experiencing some bodily changes, his father, Harold (James Hampton), informs him that a werewolf curse runs in the family.

Much to his surprise, Scott’s classmates love “The Wolf,” so he remains as the creature most of the time. However, Scott soon realizes that his newfound friends have no interest in anything besides the wolf. Teen Wolf is a fun 1980s classic with some laughs, a good message, and the worst display of basketball you’ll ever watch. It’s a must-watch.

Stream Teen Wolf on Max.

Unstoppable (2010)

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington in Unstoppable.
20th Century Studios

Tony Scott and action were like baseball and apple pie. Scott mastered the art of the popcorn thriller thanks to his frenetic pacing, vibrant colors, movie star casts, and breakneck action sequences. Unstoppable, Scott’s last movie before his tragic death, is a shining example of how Scott’s directorial prowess elevates a movie.

Scott’s best muse, Denzel Washington, stars as Frank Barnes, a veteran engineer forced to work with rookie conductor Will Colson (Chris Pine). What starts as an ordinary day turns into a matter of life or death when a train carrying toxic chemicals comes flying down their track. Refusing to follow orders, Frank and Will take matters into their own hands and attempt to stop the train from crashing and causing a catastrophic disaster. A suspenseful thriller with great action, like Unstoppable, is a hell of a movie to have as the entry on a resume.

Stream Unstoppable on Max.

Scream 3 (2000)

The cast of Scream 3 in a poster for the movie.
Dimension Films

Scream is a masterpiece. Scream 2 is good. Scream 3 is slept on. Am I going to sit here and say Scream 3 is the best of the Scream movies? I am not. I will say that Scream 3 is a ton of fun and fully embraces the meta aspect of the script. In Scream 3, Ghostface heads to Hollywood for Stab 3: Return to Woodsboro.

On the set of Stab 3, Ghostface begins killing several actors. Ghostface even manages to find the location of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has been living in seclusion. Realizing she’s in danger, Sidney heads to Hollywood and reunites with Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) to end Ghostface’s terror. At least that’s what they’re going to try to do.

Stream Scream 3 on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)
A woman and man smile and pose for a photo.

The streaming era has afforded us endless convenience, but that convenience comes with the difficulty of actually finding something worth your time. If you've ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix in a way that feels like it could never end, we've got you covered.
We've pulled together three great Netflix shows worth checking out this weekend. Each of these shows has a totally different tone and vibe and represents the broad array of stuff that the streamer is constantly serving up to its audience.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
American Nightmare (2024)
American Nightmare | Official Trailer | Netflix
A brilliant documentary series that chronicles a genuinely bizarre series of events, American Nightmare tells the story of the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and the aftermath in which police accused her of orchestrating the kidnapping herself.
As she fights to prove that she was actually taken, she has to relive the traumas of that time and prove that she is not as sinister as she seems. This story and what it says both about police and about how they handle female victims is revelatory, and the documentary knows exactly how to frame every moment for maximal impact.
You can watch American Nightmare on Netflix.
One Day (2024)
One Day Limited Series Trailer

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 21-23)
great free movies to stream this weekend march 21 23 2025 good will hunting

Despite the influx of new movies, the box office had its lowest-grossing weekend of 2025. Novocaine won the weekend with about $8.7 million. Mickey 17, Black Bag, and Opus combined for a $16 million gross. Perhaps people stayed home and watched Netflix's The Electric State. Either way, Snow White is here to rescue the box office.
The theaters may not be as crowded this weekend due to March Madness. If you don't like basketball, then you need something to watch. What about a free movie on a FAST service? The three movies below are available to stream at no cost. Our recommendations include a charming rom-com, an award-winning drama, and a baseball comedy.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Two Night Stand (2014)

Who wants a one-night stand when you can do two nights instead? Unfortunately for Megan (Analeigh Tipton) and Alec (Miles Teller), this idea of a two-night stand becomes a reality. Struggling to move on from her ex-fiancé, Megan joins a dating website and decides to have a one-night stand with Alec. The morning is incredibly awkward, but at least Megan can leave the apartment and go home.
That is until Megan tries to open the door to the outside and cannot leave due to a blizzard. Forced to spend more time together, Megan and Alec open up and enjoy each other's company. The snow dies down, and Megan eventually leaves, but these one-night standers might have a genuine connection. Two Night Stand is predictably delightful thanks to the chemistry between Tipton and Teller.

Read more
3 action movies on Max you need to watch in March
Evelyn Wang with members of her supporting cast standing behind her in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

There are few streaming services with deeper libraries of great movies than Max, but that doesn't mean that all those movies are easily findable. Max has a great library of action movies, but those movies are hard to discern from everything else that's available on the service.

That's why we've pulled together this list of three great action movies that are all available on Max, and all well worth your time.

Read more