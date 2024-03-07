How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Is it a PPV?

No one expected Francis Ngannou, the veteran MMA fighter, to give the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury much of a challenge. It was Ngannou’s first official boxing match and Fury was undefeated. But what did Ngannou do? He knocked Fury down once and only narrowly lost a split decision. It blew the socks off the boxing world and netted Ngannou a second chance at a top heavyweight: Anthony Joshua. Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) hopes that a more impressive show against Ngannou will line him up for a shot at Tyson Fury. Ngannou (0-1) hopes to grab his first professional boxing victory and continue shaking up the sport.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is on Friday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. There is a large undercard, so the main fight likely won’t start until at least 5:00 p.m. ET. Buy the PPV now, or continue reading for more information on the undercard and how to watch boxing online from anywhere in the world.

Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, for Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball, 12 rounds, for Vargas’ WBC featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA super welterweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne, 12 rounds, lightweights

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene, 10 rounds, super welterweights

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc, 4 rounds, heavyweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweights

Andrii Novytski vs Juan Torres, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live stream on DAZN PPV

Joshua vs Ngannou is a DAZN PPV. That means you need a DAZN subscription, and you’ll also have to pay an additional $40 to access the stream. There are a variety of payment plans for DAZN. If you’re only interested in this fight, get a month of DAZN for $30, making this PPV $70 all together. If you want to keep your DAZN subscription for watching more boxing in the future, you can buy a year of the service for $225 per month, or commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to choose one of the options above.

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country. Notable exceptions are Russia, Belarus and China. If you find yourself somewhere that doesn’t have access, a simple solution is a VPN. Just connect to a server in the U.S. and watch the live stream on DAZN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s simple, effective for streaming, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

