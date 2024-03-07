 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Is it a PPV?

Noah McGraw
By
Joshua and Ngannou face off on a promotional poster for Knockout Chaos.
DAZN

No one expected Francis Ngannou, the veteran MMA fighter, to give the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury much of a challenge. It was Ngannou’s first official boxing match and Fury was undefeated. But what did Ngannou do? He knocked Fury down once and only narrowly lost a split decision. It blew the socks off the boxing world and netted Ngannou a second chance at a top heavyweight: Anthony Joshua. Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) hopes that a more impressive show against Ngannou will line him up for a shot at Tyson Fury. Ngannou (0-1) hopes to grab his first professional boxing victory and continue shaking up the sport.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is on Friday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. There is a large undercard, so the main fight likely won’t start until at least 5:00 p.m. ET. Buy the PPV now, or continue reading for more information on the undercard and how to watch boxing online from anywhere in the world.

Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweights
  • Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, for Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title
  • Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball, 12 rounds, for Vargas’ WBC featherweight title
  • Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA super welterweight title
  • Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena, 10 rounds, heavyweights
  • Jack McGann vs Louis Greene, 10 rounds, super welterweights
  • Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc, 4 rounds, heavyweights
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweights
  • Andrii Novytski vs Juan Torres, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

Joshua vs Ngannou is a DAZN PPV. That means you need a DAZN subscription, and you’ll also have to pay an additional $40 to access the stream. There are a variety of payment plans for DAZN. If you’re only interested in this fight, get a month of DAZN for $30, making this PPV $70 all together. If you want to keep your DAZN subscription for watching more boxing in the future, you can buy a year of the service for $225 per month, or commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to choose one of the options above.

Related

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country. Notable exceptions are Russia, Belarus and China. If you find yourself somewhere that doesn’t have access, a simple solution is a VPN. Just connect to a server in the U.S. and watch the live stream on DAZN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s simple, effective for streaming, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Celtics vs Cavs live stream: Can you watch for free?
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

Running away at the top of the standings, the Boston Celtics head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a potential East finals preview against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The game tips off soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on TNT. If you don't have cable or you want to watch a live stream of the game for any reason, there are several different ways you can do so.
The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Cavs Live Stream

Read more
Real Sociedad vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Real Sociedad face an uphill battle against PSG when they meet for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture today. Not only do Sociedad trail 0-2 on aggregate, but they enter in shaky form with just one win in their last nine matches across all competition. Meanwhile, Paris haven't lost a match since November, and they haven't allowed more than two goals in a match since October.

Nevertheless, anything can happen in Champions League, and no matter the perceived odds, it's always worth watching.

Read more
Bayern vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

Trailing 0-1 on aggregate, Bayern Munich return home for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Lazio today. Maurizio Sarri's squad has been in poor form as of late, with three losses in their last four league matches since beating Bayern last month, but they'll be determined here with a Champions League quarterfinal spot on the line.

The match starts very soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and in the United States it will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). If you're looking to watch a live stream, there are a handful of different ways to do so, including several options for watching the match online for free.
Is There a Free Bayern vs Lazio Live Stream?

Read more