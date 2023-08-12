 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch the game

Andrew Morrisey
By

Soccer fans can catch some Premier League this morning, with Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET. The game is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV, and while this will keep you from being able to watch online through several of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. There isn’t a way to watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free with Peacock, but we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about what is a very worthwhile monthly subscription.

Watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

Peacock TV recently terminated its free subscription tier, and while it had its limitations, it certainly was a great way to some great shows and explore what the streaming service has in its library. Peacock now offers just two subscription plans — the Premium plan for $6 per month and the ad-free Premium Plus plan for $12 per month. Each of these will get you access to what’s new on Peacock, and today that includes the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in general should enjoy the platform. It covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Additionally, Peacock is NBC-owned, so all of the best shows on Peacock come straight out of NBC’s content library.

Watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re hoping to watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game while traveling, and this is where you can get some free service. A virtual private network is a good thing to have in place for all web users who value their privacy, and it will get you around any geographic restrictions that are in place for the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV subscription, and you can access it for free for an entire month with a NordVPN free trial. A pairing like this would allow you watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game from anywhere just as you would at home.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
How to watch the Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream
A promotional poster showing Sunny Edwards, Andres Campos, and the undercard fighters.

It's a fantastic week to watch boxing. There are half a dozen fights this worth watching this week, and we start Saturday off with a card packed full of title fights. Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF World Flyweight belt in a match against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs). Both Edwards and Campos are undefeated going into this fight. As they say, the O must go. This is Edwards' fourth defense of the belt since he won it from Moruti Mthalane in December of 2023. Neither man is a knockout artist, so we'll likely see some technical boxing sent to the judge's scorecards.

This is a stacked card. Besides Edwards vs Campos, we get two title fights on the undercard: Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney, as Johnson defends her IBF women's super bantamweight title, and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy, as Hughes defends her WBA women's bantamweight title. If that isn't enough, we get a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson. See the full undercard below.

Read more
Watch Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson: The return of the “The Problem”
Promotional poster showing Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson.

FITE TV

Adrien "The Problem" Broner (34-4-1, 24KOs) is working on a comeback. He and his promoter Don King are staging a return bout with Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida this weekend. Broner has only fought once since his 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao. That unanimous decision loss seemed to put the nail in the coffin of his career. Broner's previous two fights were a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw to Jessie Vargas. Broner and King are hoping for an exciting, career-revitalizing fight that will get Broner some attention from bigger names in the division.

Read more
Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He's been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes' losses were early in his career though, and he's currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Read more