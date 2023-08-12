Soccer fans can catch some Premier League this morning, with Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET. The game is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV, and while this will keep you from being able to watch online through several of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. There isn’t a way to watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free with Peacock, but we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about what is a very worthwhile monthly subscription.

Watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV recently terminated its free subscription tier, and while it had its limitations, it certainly was a great way to some great shows and explore what the streaming service has in its library. Peacock now offers just two subscription plans — the Premium plan for $6 per month and the ad-free Premium Plus plan for $12 per month. Each of these will get you access to what’s new on Peacock, and today that includes the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in general should enjoy the platform. It covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Additionally, Peacock is NBC-owned, so all of the best shows on Peacock come straight out of NBC’s content library.

Watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad with a VPN

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re hoping to watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game while traveling, and this is where you can get some free service. A virtual private network is a good thing to have in place for all web users who value their privacy, and it will get you around any geographic restrictions that are in place for the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV subscription, and you can access it for free for an entire month with a NordVPN free trial. A pairing like this would allow you watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game from anywhere just as you would at home.

