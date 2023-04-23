 Skip to main content
How to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

La Liga soccer is always exciting to watch with the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream definitely one you won’t want to miss. With La Liga exclusive to ESPN+, you have limited options on how to watch it, meaning you know exactly which streaming service to seek out. If you’re not sure what you need to know about ESPN+, however, we’re here to help. For anyone new to sports streaming, you’re going to love ESPN+ and we have all the details you need on how to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream and that includes while traveling abroad.

Watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+
ESPN

As the exclusive home of La Liga, you might feel tied into signing up for ESPN+ but luckily, it’s still very much worth it for more than just La Liga. It offers more soccer matches, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and it’s also the main home of UFC fights. You can use the service for any UFC PPV cards too, while hockey, golf and baseball also feature. Besides live sports, ESPN+ is the home of the full 30 for 30 sports documentary series which offers great insight into all your favorite sports and sporting heroes. There’s plenty of other original ESPN content too. While there’s no ESPN+ free trial, the service costs only $10 per month so it’s well-priced for its wealth of great live and on-demand sports coverage.

Watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

For anyone who travels abroad frequently, one of the best VPNs is an essential addition to your streaming arsenal. By crossing borders, you often miss out on your favorite shows and live coverage as geo-restrictions change what’s available. Sign up for NordVPN and you can easily still access ESPN+ no matter where you’ve traveled to. To watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream, you just choose a US-based server within NordVPN and the VPN does the rest by convincing your internet connection that you’re still home, even if you’re connected to hotel Wi-Fi. It also delivers far better security and privacy than connecting directly to public Wi-Fi so it’s a real must-have for avid travelers. There’s no NordVPN free trial exactly but a 30-day money-back guarantee gives you peace of mind.

