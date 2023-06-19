France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It’s likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We’ve even tracked down some free methods. Here’s how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.

Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There’s access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there’s also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Watch the France vs Greece live stream on Sling TV

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services you can sign up for right now. Sign up for the Sling Blue package and you get Fox Sports along with NFL Network, NBC, USA Network, and a wealth of news channels too. For the first month, it costs just $20 with that price rising to $40 per month for future months. Good value, you also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage if you miss out on watching live.

Watch the France vs Greece live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a popular choice for cord-cutters. It costs $70 per month and offers up Fox Sports, NBC, USA Network, and dozens more. In all, there are over 90 channels but the sweetest thing is the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+. The latter is particularly good for sports fans thanks to its 30 for 30 documentary series. It’s also worth checking out many of the best shows on Hulu including Letterkenny and How I Met Your Father.

Watch the France vs Greece live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers over 100 channels. There are the usual important ones like Fox Sports, ESPN, USA Network, NBC Sports, and a huge amount more. It’s a good alternative to other, bigger names in the business. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service costs $72 per month but there’s a YouTube TV free trial if you simply want to watch the France vs Greece game for free.

Watch the France vs Greece live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably already learned that your streaming service subscriptions rarely follow you. Because different countries have different rights and restrictions, you might miss out on what you’re paying for. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can avoid such hassle. Using NordVPN is a simple matter of picking a US-based server and it does the hard work for you, convincing the streaming service that you’re still at home. From there, you can check out the France vs Greece game and you also get better security than if you were directly connecting to public Wi-Fi. There’s no NordVPN free trial but you can use the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service. We think you’ll love it though.

