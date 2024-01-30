Jazz vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Utah Jazz (24-24) were in a tough spot last night in their loss to the Brooklyn Nets over at the Barclays Center. It’s a new burrow but same city tonight as they take on the red-hot New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden (30-17). The Knicks have continued to keep things moving in a positive direction this season with players like Jalen Brunson, who shined in the last meeting between these two with 23 points. The Jazz continue to be a streaky team in the west, but they hope to get things going in the right direction, as earlier this month they were on a six-game winning streak.

A Knicks home game always draws a crowd at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and if you’re looking for a way to live stream the matchup online, then continue reading for all the information you’ll need to know.

The Best Way to Watch the Jazz vs Knicks Live Stream

Local market channels like MSG will be carrying the game tonight, and if you happen to no longer have cable, just know that Fubo has got you covered. MSG and over 180 other channels are at your fingertips to live stream upon signing up with Fubo. If you’re a die-hard basketball fan, you most likely have an NBA League Pass, so when you sign up for Fubo, be sure to add on your league pass to catch all the out-of-market action you can this season.

Is There a Free Jazz vs Knicks Live Stream?

If you’re local to markets where the Jazz and Knicks play, you can sign up with Fubo or YouTube TV. However, catching an out-of-market game through NBA League Pass is going to cost you a bit. There is no free trial when you subscribe to the service, although they are still running a pretty nice deal for the remainder of the 2023–2024 regular season that you should look into.

Watch the Jazz vs Knicks Live Stream from Abroad with a VPN

A VPN is a perfect way to catch a U.S.-based live stream while out of the country. Virtual private networks protect users by encrypting their data and hiding their IP address. Thus creating a safer, more private way to stream content. Out of all the options, we recommend NordVPN for its affordability and unlimited bandwidth, which comes in handy when live streaming live sports.

