Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The two best teams in the SEC East will square off Saturday night as the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) battle the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0). The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Even though both teams are undefeated, Georgia is a heavy 14.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

You have to go back to the Obama administration to see the last time Kentucky beat Georgia. Since that loss in 2009, Georgia has won 13 straight games over Kentucky. As winners of the previous two National Championships, the Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021.

Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream on ESPN

Aerial view of the crowd inside Sanford Stadium.
Wiki Commons

Kentucky vs. Georgia will play in primetime on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on October 7. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the action from the booth, with Molly McGrath providing reports from the sidelines. Additionally, ESPN.com and the ESPN app will air the game. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia on ESPN
Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

ESPN’s coverage of Kentucky vs. Georgia can be seen on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN is one of over 85 channels, including ESPN2, TNT, USA, FS1, and AMC. For $70/month, customers will have access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, customers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Kentucky vs. Georgia in primetime on ESPN is available to stream with YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, college football fans can watch every game on ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, NBC, and Fox. NFL fans can also enjoy every game on Sundays by signing up for a free weeklong trial of NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. New customers will only pay $53/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. Plus, new users can get three free weeks of live TV with a YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Stream the best live TV with Sling TV, an affordable service with top channels. To watch ESPN, subscribers can purchase Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. However, Sling Blue does not include ESPN as one of the featured channels. Pricing varies, with Sling Orange at $40/month and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. New users will receive 50% off their first month at checkout.

Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Enjoy Kentucky vs. Georgia on ESPN with a subscription to FuboTV. There are three subscription plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Each plan has over 170 channels, including ESPN, ABC, Fox, TBS, Food Network, and NBC. Furthermore, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Kentucky vs. Georgia should be a good game that every college football fan can enjoy. For fans outside of the U.S., download a VPN to watch the game. These virtual private networks choose a U.S.-based server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing for a smoother streaming experience. Try a VPN like NordVPN. Despite no free trial, NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
