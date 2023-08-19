 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Liverpool vs Bournemouth headlines the Premier League soccer matchups taking place today, and it starts at 9am ET. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you wamt to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer the live stream, as USA Network is pretty commonplace amongst their channel lineups. With so many outlets to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth available, we’ve rounded up all of the best ways to do so, and we’ve even tracked down a couple of ways you can tune in to a (legal) free Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream

Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add more channel groupings at a low additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its sports offerings. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but Sling is a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the game for free. Sports fans will likely love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. And while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which will allow you to watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream for free.

Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

There’s always something new on Hulu, and with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, that includes the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game. Hulu with Live TV is a premium tier of Hulu’s popular streaming service. More than 85 channels come with a subscription, including several sports networks. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game on USA Network.

Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Over the past few years YouTube TV has positioned itself as one of the premier streaming platforms, and a YouTube TV subscription offers more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream. They also include a wide range of sports channels that include ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which means you can catch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to access your online libraries and all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN service, in part because you can access a huge network of services around the world to stream Premier League games without interruption, and in part because the NordVPN free trial is one of the best in the business, offering a full month of free service while you try it out.

