Friday night will feature an exciting NBA game between two of the best young talents in the league. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks head to State Farm Arena to face Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The game tips off on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on January 26.

Dallas and Atlanta are two teams heading in different directions. Dallas is currently a play-in team in the Western Conference. Although the Doncic and Kyrie Irving pairing has worked this year, Dallas needs to trade for another wing who can hit an outside shot and guard multiple positions. Meanwhile, Atlanta is below 500 and going nowhere fast. With the trade deadline a few weeks away, do not be surprised if Murray moves to a different team in February.

Recommended Videos

The game between the Mavericks and Hawks should be a high-scoring affair on NBA TV. Many cable packages include NBA TV. For cord-cutters, there are various ways to access NBA TV, with one option being Sling TV, a streaming television service that does not require a cable box. See how to watch Mavericks versus Hawks and other NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Hawks live stream on Sling TV

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better streaming service than Sling TV. With no annual contracts and flexible channel lineups, Sling remains one of the best live TV streaming services for news, entertainment, and live sports. Customers can choose between Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month for their subscription plans. Orange features 32 channels, while Blue includes 42 channels. However, customers who want Orange and Blue can purchase both for $60 monthly. New subscribers can take $25 off their first month.

Sling users must purchase Sports Extra with their plan to access NBA TV. This add-on gives customers more sports channels, including NBA TV, Golf Channel, NFL RedZone, and Big Ten Network. Sports Extra can cost $11 or $15 per month, depending on your plan.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Hawks live stream from abroad with a VPN

This game is not a must-win for either team. However, the Mavericks must keep pace in the West, while the Hawks want to turn their season around. If you love offense, his game on NBA TV will be right up your alley. Even if you are outside of the country, you can stream the game. However, you will need to download a VPN to use with Sling.

VPNs use U.S.-based servers to make it appear you’re streaming from home. This will help combat geo-blocking issues. VPNs add more privacy and security to your connection, ensuring digital safety. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which is now 63% off. New customers can sign up and take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations