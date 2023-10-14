 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Two of the best teams in the ACC meet on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. One week removed from their improbable loss, the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) will look to bounce back against the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) inside Kenan Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14. ABC’s coverage will feature Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath on the broadcast. All eyes will be on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be taken with one of the first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

College football fans will not want to miss this ranked showdown. Besides watching the game on cable TV, there are additional ways to stream Miami versus North Carolina. Live TV streaming services, like Sling TV, are efficient and tend to cost less than a cable subscription. Keep reading to learn how to watch Miami vs. North Carolina on Sling TV.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. Sling TV provides customers with an easier way to watch their favorite channels, including ABC, ESPN, AMC, BBC America, Travel Chanel, and Vice. The service has flexible channel lineups with no long-term contracts, so you can pick the package that fits your needs.

Related

Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. At $40/month, Sling Orange features 32 total channels. However, it does not include your local ABC broadcast, which will air Miami versus North Carolina. If you want to watch the game, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. These two plans include local broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and Fox. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Don’t miss the Miami vs. North Carolina college football game just because you’re traveling. Unfortunately, you will most likely have a few problems accessing the game due to geographic restrictions. This is common when outside of the U.S. Thankfully, there is a solution in the form of a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, accessing Sling TV and other streaming services will be a lot easier.

A VPN adds a layer of additional security and privacy, a necessary component for users on public Wi-Fi. The VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re accessing the game from home ro avois the regional broadcast limitations in the area. Our suggestion is to use NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. Unfortunately, there is no NordVPN free trial. However, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup: live stream golf for free
Logo and trophy for golf's Ryder Cup.

The most exciting golf tournament in the world heads to Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The competition between Team United States and Team Europe will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Team United States is the defending champions, having won the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup is a three-day tournament with 12 golfers from the United States and 12 golfers from Europe. The first two days are dedicated to foursomes and four-ball matches, all featuring two players from each team. Day 1 and Day 2 follow the same schedule: four foursomes matches in the morning and four four-ball matches in the afternoon. The third and final day consists of 12 singles matches to determine the champion.

Read more
How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and we think it's going to be one worth getting up early for on a Sunday. While Arsenal has the edge, this is the North London derby and any grudge match has the potential to turn very interesting. If you're keen to see how things play out, your sole way of watching is via Peacock Premium. Here's all you need to know about Peacock Premium along with what to do if you're traveling abroad in time for the game.
Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't as popular as some of the bigger streaming services out there, but it's a crucial addition for fans of the Premier League. That's because it airs many of the games while being fairly inexpensive at $6 per month. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but at this kind of price, it's worth investing in the ad-supported model. Besides all those Premier League matches including Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, you also have the best shows on Peacock to check out. These include new favorites like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, along with John Wick spin-off, The Continental. There are also old favorites like New Girl and The Blacklist if you feel like watching something more familiar. Besides TV shows, the best movies on Peacock are worth your time too. Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been added as well as Fast X. You can also enjoy the John Wick franchise once more, with plenty of other old hits too if you want familiarity. There's a decent mix of content to make Peacock pretty tempting.

Read more
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and is sure to be one to watch for fans of both sides in the English Premier League. If you're excited to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, you've got one option -- Peacock Premium. We're here to tell you all about Peacock Premium and explain what to expect from the streaming service.
Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't one of the biggest streaming services around but it's a key one for Premier League fans thanks to offering many of the matches throughout the season. Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and offers everything the service has to offer, albeit with ads. The best movies on Peacock number some of the latest hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X, along with popular favorites such as the first three John Wick movies. The best shows on Peacock are pretty great too. In recent times, we've seen Twisted Metal added along with Based on a True Story, and The Continental -- the spinoff to the John Wick franchise. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but if you're solely interested in watching the Liverpool vs West Ham game, you can do so for just $6 for the month which will also include other games and plenty of entertainment too.

Read more