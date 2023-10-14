Two of the best teams in the ACC meet on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. One week removed from their improbable loss, the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) will look to bounce back against the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) inside Kenan Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14. ABC’s coverage will feature Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath on the broadcast. All eyes will be on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be taken with one of the first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

College football fans will not want to miss this ranked showdown. Besides watching the game on cable TV, there are additional ways to stream Miami versus North Carolina. Live TV streaming services, like Sling TV, are efficient and tend to cost less than a cable subscription. Keep reading to learn how to watch Miami vs. North Carolina on Sling TV.

Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. Sling TV provides customers with an easier way to watch their favorite channels, including ABC, ESPN, AMC, BBC America, Travel Chanel, and Vice. The service has flexible channel lineups with no long-term contracts, so you can pick the package that fits your needs.

Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. At $40/month, Sling Orange features 32 total channels. However, it does not include your local ABC broadcast, which will air Miami versus North Carolina. If you want to watch the game, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. These two plans include local broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and Fox. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina live stream from abroad with a VPN

Don’t miss the Miami vs. North Carolina college football game just because you’re traveling. Unfortunately, you will most likely have a few problems accessing the game due to geographic restrictions. This is common when outside of the U.S. Thankfully, there is a solution in the form of a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, accessing Sling TV and other streaming services will be a lot easier.

A VPN adds a layer of additional security and privacy, a necessary component for users on public Wi-Fi. The VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re accessing the game from home ro avois the regional broadcast limitations in the area. Our suggestion is to use NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. Unfortunately, there is no NordVPN free trial. However, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

