NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream: watch hockey for free

The 2023-2024 NHL season begins with a special opening night tripleheader on October 10. The first game pits the Nashville Predators traveling to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators did not make the NHL playoffs season ago, while the Lightning lost to the Maple Leafs in the First Round.

Game two will be a battle between a potential star and a future Hall of Famer. The Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall pick Conor Bedard will play the Pittsburgh Penguins and their captain, Sidney Crosby. Finally, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will raise their championship banners before taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Find out how to watch the 2023 NHL opening night tripleheader live stream.

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

All three NHL games will air on ESPN starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on October 10. The times and matchups:

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning – 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins – 8:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights – 10:30 p.m. ET

The games will be available to stream through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Login with a TV provider for access.

All three NHL games on opening night will air on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. For $10/month, ESPN+ subscribers can watch live games from the NHL, NFL, NBA, and WNBA. Additionally, subscribers can watch the best ESPN+ shows, like 30 for 30, SportsCenter, and UFC Embedded.

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream on Sling TV

The NHL on ESPN can be seen with a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NBC, customers must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 are included with these packages. However, the ESPN networks are not available with Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the NHL on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can enjoy over 85 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, TNT, USA, MTV, and TBS. At $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream on YouTube TV

ESPN is one of the 100+ channels included with a subscription to YouTube TV. Other featured channels range from ESPN2 and ABC to CBS and NBC. Customers will pay $53/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. Furthermore, YouTube TV offers a free trial to new customers.

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream on FuboTV

Hockey fans can watch the games on ESPN with a FuboTV package. FuboTV features three paid packages with at least 170 channels, including ESPN, ABC, Syfy, AMC, and Fox. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. For new customers, FuboTV offers a free trial.

Watch the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NHL will air many games on ESPN throughout the season. If you live in the U.S. and plan on watching games outside the country, download a VPN. A virtual private network will bypass the regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. One of the better VPNs on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

