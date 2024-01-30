 Skip to main content
Pacers vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Indiana Pacers (27-20) aim to keep the winning streak going against one of the best teams in the league, the Boston Celtics (36-11). Some of the stats leading up to this one are quite astounding. Jason Tatum currently leads the active roster in three-point shooting, while Jaylen Brown continues to be a menace on defense, averaging 1.1 steals per game. The Pacers are impressive too, with Pascal Siakam averaging 22.2 PPG. The Pacers are going to need to put up points tonight, as they succeed quite well when they do, with a record of 27-9 when they score over 110 points.

The matchup is taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, and the tip-off is taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight. Here are a few places to live stream the game online if you no longer utilize cable.

The Best Way to Watch the Pacers vs Celtics Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV has become one of the best new ways for sports fans to ditch the hassles of cable and live stream all the content they want in a more cost-effective manner. Sign up for Sling TV, and although it does not have a free trial period, you do get half off your first month. Sling also allows you to customize your viewing experience with Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Most live sports fans are going to want to go with Sling Orange. With the game being broadcast on TNT this evening, you’ll be able to find it over on Sling with no issue, as that is one of the channels available to stream the game.

Is There a Free Pacers vs Celtics Live Stream?

A reminder that HBO Max is becoming Max on May 23, 2023.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There is no free stream, but there are some cheap options. The alternative for live streaming tonight’s matchup would be a place like Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has been expanding the availability of their content, one of which is on channels like TNT, TBS, and Bleacher Report Sports. Thus allowing fans who subscribe to their major streaming platform, Max, the chance to watch sports off of there. However, Max, like Sling and NBA League Pass, does not have a free trial period.

Watch the Pacers vs Celtics Live Stream from Abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

An amazing tool for live streaming U.S.-only-based content is a virtual private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and protects your data in a very cost-effective manner when traveling abroad. We would like to recommend NordVPN to new users seeking one out. NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee and is available in over 60 countries. It is a product on the cutting edge of live streaming content when traveling abroad.

