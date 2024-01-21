 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sheffield vs West Ham live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Suddenly just six points behind a top four spot in the Premier League, West Ham get a meeting against last-place Sheffield United on Sunday, providing them another excellent opportunity to put more pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham.

In the United States, Sheffield vs West Ham is just about to kick off, at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Sunday, January 21, and will be televised on USA Network. If you don’t have cable or are just looking to watch a live stream of the match on your phone, computer or other streaming device, here’s a rundown of several different ways you can watch it online.

The Best Way to Watch Sheffield vs West Ham

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

The Sling TV “Blue” package comes with 39 channels, including USA Network. There is no Sling free trial (you can find some of those options below), but if you’re planning on watching Premier League all season, this is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes the USA channel. Additionally, there are often Sling TV deals you can take advantage of when signing up, including half-off for your first month.

Is There a Free Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all come with USA Network and a free trial, giving you a handful of different options to watch Sheffield vs West Ham at no cost.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

They are decidedly more expensive than Sling if you’re looking to keep one of them beyond your free trial, but they also come with tons more channels, more DVR space and other features. While Sling is a cheaper option that’s good if there are only a handful of channels you need, these three streaming services can fully replace cable with 100-plus channels. It ultimately just depends on what exactly you need to watch, but Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV are all great value for cord-cutters.

Other Ways to Watch the Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Hulu / Hulu

Hulu With Live TV is a really strong long-term option, but it’s important to note that it doesn’t come with a free trial. It’s $77 per month, which is right in range of Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, but it also includes Hulu’s massive library of exclusive TV shows and movies, as well as access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no cost. The Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle is regularly $15 per month, so getting all of that and 75-plus live TV channels for $77 per month is a good value.

How to Watch the Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

All of the aforementioned streaming services are restricted to U.S.-only, so if you happen to travel outside the country, you want to be able to access them. A virtual private network (VPN) can solve that issue, as it masks your IP address and thus your location, allowing you to stream content and live sports as if you’re still in the United States. NordVPN is reliable, keeps your streaming speeds fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the American Express 2024 for free
The Peacock TV app.

The PGA Tour is in action this week with the American Express 2024 tournament. It kicks off today, January 18, and runs through Sunday, January 21. Golf Channel has the TV coverage, which means you’ll be able to watch online using some of the best live TV streaming services. But there are several ways to watch the American Express 2024 online, and we’ve got all of the information for you. We’ve even tracked down a way to watch the American Express 2024 for free.
The best way to watch the PGA Tour American Express 2024

There are several options for watching the American Express 2024 online, and we feel Peacock TV is the best of them. It’s an incredibly affordable streaming option at just $6 per month, and in addition to the American Express 2024 you’ll get access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. Additionally, Peacock is NBC’s standalone streaming service, so you’ll get on-demand access to a lot of content from the NBC library. Live coverage of other PGA Tour tournaments and sports events like Sunday Night Football will come with a subscription as well.

Read more
Trail Blazers vs Nets live stream: Can you watch for free?
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Wednesday night, as both look to break out of their respective losing streaks.

If you're looking to tune into this one, the game starts in one hour, 10 p.m. ET, and will be televised locally on ROOT Sports (Blazers markets) and YES Network (Nets markets). As always when a game is only broadcast locally, NBA streaming can be a little tricky, but we've got you covered with a full rundown of all the ways you can stream this one, whether you're in or out of market.
The Best Way to Watch Blazers vs Nets Live Stream

Read more
Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the Thunder the other night. They now sit one game below five hundred with a 20-21 record. They look to obtain an evenly set record with a win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The game is in one hour, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs are a team that now ranks second in the league with three-point attempts, which sets up for a collision with Los Angeles, whose three-point defense helped out big with their Monday night win. It's going to be a big matchup tonight.

Lakers vs Mavericks starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ABC. That limits the number of streaming options you have. Fortunately, your best option could also be free. Let's dig in.
The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Mavericks live stream

Read more