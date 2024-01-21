Sheffield vs West Ham live stream: Can you watch for free?

Suddenly just six points behind a top four spot in the Premier League, West Ham get a meeting against last-place Sheffield United on Sunday, providing them another excellent opportunity to put more pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham.

In the United States, Sheffield vs West Ham is just about to kick off, at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Sunday, January 21, and will be televised on USA Network. If you don’t have cable or are just looking to watch a live stream of the match on your phone, computer or other streaming device, here’s a rundown of several different ways you can watch it online.

The Best Way to Watch Sheffield vs West Ham

The Sling TV “Blue” package comes with 39 channels, including USA Network. There is no Sling free trial (you can find some of those options below), but if you’re planning on watching Premier League all season, this is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes the USA channel. Additionally, there are often Sling TV deals you can take advantage of when signing up, including half-off for your first month.

Is There a Free Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream?

FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all come with USA Network and a free trial, giving you a handful of different options to watch Sheffield vs West Ham at no cost.

They are decidedly more expensive than Sling if you’re looking to keep one of them beyond your free trial, but they also come with tons more channels, more DVR space and other features. While Sling is a cheaper option that’s good if there are only a handful of channels you need, these three streaming services can fully replace cable with 100-plus channels. It ultimately just depends on what exactly you need to watch, but Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV are all great value for cord-cutters.

Other Ways to Watch the Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV is a really strong long-term option, but it’s important to note that it doesn’t come with a free trial. It’s $77 per month, which is right in range of Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, but it also includes Hulu’s massive library of exclusive TV shows and movies, as well as access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no cost. The Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle is regularly $15 per month, so getting all of that and 75-plus live TV channels for $77 per month is a good value.

How to Watch the Sheffield vs West Ham Live Stream from Abroad

All of the aforementioned streaming services are restricted to U.S.-only, so if you happen to travel outside the country, you want to be able to access them. A virtual private network (VPN) can solve that issue, as it masks your IP address and thus your location, allowing you to stream content and live sports as if you’re still in the United States. NordVPN is reliable, keeps your streaming speeds fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

