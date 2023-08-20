 Skip to main content
Spain vs England live stream: Watch the Women’s World Cup final for free

The Women’s World Cup final sees Spain vs England compete. England has reached its first World Cup final since 1966 and the first for the women’s side, while Spain is still keen to make up for some scrappy performances earlier in the tournament. Whoever you’re supporting, it’s going to be one to watch. The match is being aired on Fox so we’ve got all the insight into how to watch the Spain vs England live stream including how to watch for free. Take a look below at your options.

Watch the Spain vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV continues its reign as the ultimate place for sports fans. It has at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and that includes Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NFL Network, and NHL Network. Of course, you can watch the World Cup final here but even better, you can watch the Spain vs England live stream for free thanks to there being a FuboTV free trial. It only lasts for seven days before increasing to $75 per month but that’s no problem if you solely want to watch this game.

Watch the Spain vs England live stream on Sling

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling is excellent value for money thanks to its first month being half price at $20. If you’re solely interested in watching Spain vs England, you won’t have to worry about the price increase. You’ll need Sling Blue to watch the match with the package also including other channels like Bravo, MSNBC, NFL Network, National Geographic and many others. There’s cloud-based DVR storage bundled in as well.

Watch the Spain vs England live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Show info on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Hulu

A popular choice for cord-cutters, Hulu with Live TV has a vast catalog of channels including what you need to watch the Spain vs England live stream. It costs $70 per month but besides its dozens of channels, you also get access to Disney+ and EPSN+ included as part of the deal. The award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series is a big highlight here, as well as all the best shows on Hulu.

Watch the Spain vs England live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

With more than 100 channels to choose from, YouTube TV has a lot to offer. It’s great for this game thanks to Fox being included, but it’s also good for NBC, USA Network, NBC Sports, ESPN, and many more. It costs $72 per month but there’s a YouTube TV free trial for solely watching the Spain vs England live stream for free. It also has cloud-based DVR storage if you need to watch at a later time.

Watch the Spain vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you travel abroad regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that your streaming services rarely follow you due to geo-restrictions. To solve this issue, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using it, you just pick a US-based server and it convinces your connection and streaming subscription that you’re still back home, so you can easily catch the game. It also enhances your security when using public Wi-Fi so you really need this in your life. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in for peace of mind and added convenience.

