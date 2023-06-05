 Skip to main content
Where to watch Stars on Mars live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

To colonize Mars, the human race has elected to send celebrities, not astronauts, to be the ones to occupy the Red Planet. Well, it’s a simulated version of Mars, but the goal remains the same. Celebrities will attempt to colonize, compete, and conquer the Martian planet in Fox’s new reality series, Stars on Mars.

12 well-known personalities must live in the “most realistic celebrity Mars colony simulation ever created” for a new reality competition. The series was filmed in Coober Pedy, a remote mining town in Southern Australia. The stars will face a series of challenges during their stay, and they must vote off one of their colleagues each week and send them “back to Earth.” Only one celebrity will win and be the sole survivor of this social experiment.

William Shatner, who famously played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, will host. Find out how to watch Stars on Mars below.

Who is competing in Stars on Mars?

Astronauts walk the surface in Stars on Mars.

The list of celebrities includes actors, musicians, reality TV stars, professional athletes, and comedians.

  • Football player Marshawn Lynch
  • Superbad actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse
  • Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz
  • Modern Family actor Ariel Winter
  • Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon
  • Actor Natasha Leggero
  • Football player Richard Sherman
  • Singer/songwriter Tinashe
  • Actress Tallulah Willis
  • UFC and WWE athlete Ronda Rousey
  • Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams
  • Former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong

Where to watch Stars on Mars

Stars on Mars is set to premiere on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 5. The episode can also be accessed through the FOX NOW app or the Fox website. You will need a TV provider login.

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Live streaming of local channels, such as Fox, on Sling TV is now available in select markets. However, Fox is only available on Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Sling Blue services. Sling TV customers can receive a free HD antenna that will allow them to watch other local channels such as NBC, ABC, The CW, NBC, and more. The Sling TV packages cost between $40 and $60. However, new subscribers can receive $10 off for their first month.

A selection of Kids shows on Hulu With Live TV.
A selection of Kids shows on Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV requires no additional purchase to access Fox so customers can watch Stars on Mars. Thanks to over 85 live TV Channels, subscribers can enjoy ESPN, TNT, Fox News, The Weather Channel, MTV, and more. For $70 a month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 a month, the subscription will feature Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Fubo TV.

Watch Fox with Fubo TV, one of the leading over-the-top live TV streaming services. Fubo TV features four subscription packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Fubo TV has over 200 channels, including AMC, Food Network, BBC America, FX, USA, and more. Start your free trial today and cancel anytime without penalty.

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

YouTube TV subscribers can stream live TV from popular cable networks, such as ESPN, ABC, CBS, TNT, and MTV. Most importantly, Fox is available through the service. Right now, new customers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month.

Watch Stars on Mars live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

To watch Stars on Mars outside of the United States, you will need to download a VPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your top streaming services from anywhere. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

