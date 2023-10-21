Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon when the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1). The game will be played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On FanDuel, the Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites.

Last season, Tennessee and Alabama played arguably the best game of the college football season. Over 100 points were scored, and in the end, Tennessee made a field goal as time expired to win 52-49. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and connected with wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt for five touchdowns.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on CBS

The kickoff between Tennessee and Alabama is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on October 21. The game will air on CBS as part of the SEC on CBS schedule. Watch the game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on Paramount+

Every SEC on CBS game during the 2023 season can be streamed with Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers can watch the game via their local CBS station. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12/month or $120/year. After watching the football game, explore what else Paramount+ has to offer. New programs on Paramount+/Showtime in October include the Frazier reboot, Fellow Travelers, and Crush.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the SEC on CBS with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers will have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV now offers three bundled plans. At $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is football heaven this fall. The SEC on CBS can be seen on YouTube TV, along with other college games on ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC. Additionally, NFL games are available for purchase with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, now available through YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $53/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on FuboTV

With a subscription to FuboTV, football fans can watch the game between Tennessee and Alabama. CBS is one of the 175 featured channels. Additional channels include USA, CNN, NBC, Food Network, and TLC. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. The best part is new customers can sign up for a free trial before committing to the monthly fee.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream from abroad with a VPN

You never know what might happen when Tennessee plays Alabama. That is why you must tune in on Saturday. If you’re traveling outside of the U.S. during the game, you should download a VPN. With a VPN, users will enhance their privacy and security. The virtual private network will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions to enhance the viewing experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations