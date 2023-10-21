 Skip to main content
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream: Watch SEC football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon when the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1). The game will be played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On FanDuel, the Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites.

Last season, Tennessee and Alabama played arguably the best game of the college football season. Over 100 points were scored, and in the end, Tennessee made a field goal as time expired to win 52-49. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and connected with wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt for five touchdowns.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on CBS

Aerial shot of Bryant Denny Stadium in Alabama.
Matthew Tosh / Flickr

The kickoff between Tennessee and Alabama is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on October 21. The game will air on CBS as part of the SEC on CBS schedule. Watch the game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on CBS
Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

Every SEC on CBS game during the 2023 season can be streamed with Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers can watch the game via their local CBS station. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12/month or $120/year. After watching the football game, explore what else Paramount+ has to offer. New programs on Paramount+/Showtime in October include the Frazier reboot, Fellow Travelers, and Crush.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the SEC on CBS with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers will have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV now offers three bundled plans. At $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is football heaven this fall. The SEC on CBS can be seen on YouTube TV, along with other college games on ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC. Additionally, NFL games are available for purchase with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, now available through YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $53/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a subscription to FuboTV, football fans can watch the game between Tennessee and Alabama. CBS is one of the 175 featured channels. Additional channels include USA, CNN, NBC, Food Network, and TLC. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. The best part is new customers can sign up for a free trial before committing to the monthly fee.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

You never know what might happen when Tennessee plays Alabama. That is why you must tune in on Saturday. If you’re traveling outside of the U.S. during the game, you should download a VPN. With a VPN, users will enhance their privacy and security. The virtual private network will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions to enhance the viewing experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish live stream: Watch college football for free
Football fans pack Notre Dame Stadium during a night game.

One of college football's best rivalries writes another chapter under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The undefeated No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) travel to Indiana to play the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14. The game will air on NBC and Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) on the call. College football fans will marvel at USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC vs. Notre Dame is always one of the must-watch games of the year. Besides watching the game on cable or Peacock, fans can use a live TV streaming service to access USC vs. Notre Dame. One of these services is Sling TV, known as a "better way to stream live TV." Want to learn more? Scroll below for information on how to watch USC vs. Notre Dame with Sling TV.
Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame live stream on Sling TV

Read more
UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon State Beavers live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial shot of fans inside a football stadium.

It's a battle of ranked Pac-12 teams as the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on October 14. Fox will broadcast the game, with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman calling the action from the booth. The game will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. This is a must-win for both UCLA and Oregon State as both teams look to keep their hopes of playing in the Pac-12 title game alive.

There are other ways to watch the game without a cable subscription. Live TV streaming services allow subscribers to watch sporting events, movies, and TV shows on their favorite channels without the hassle of a cable box. Below, we listed a few ways to experience the UCLA vs. Oregon State live stream, including an option to watch via Sling TV.
Watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial view of Husky Stadium in Washington.

The best game on Saturday's college football slate is a Pac-12 battle between undefeated rivals. Bo Nix and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) head to Husky Stadium to face Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) in the 115h edition of the Cascade Clash. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on October 14. ESPN's top college football broadcast team – Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe – will call the game on ABC. The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat toward a berth in the Pac-12 Championship.

The Oregon versus Washington rivalry runs deep, so expect a passionate effort from both teams. This matchup should be fantastic and a must-watch for all college football fans. Without a cable box, there are additional ways to watch the game. Live TV streaming services, like Sling TV, are the perfect substitutions for a cable TV package. Keep reading for more information on how to watch Oregon clash with Washington.
Watch the Oregon vs. Washington live stream on Sling TV

Read more