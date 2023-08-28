 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch the 2023 US Open: live stream tennis for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best tennis players in the world will meet this week in Queens, New York, for the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, the 2023 US Open. The action will take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The first round begins on Monday, August 28.

On the men’s side, defending champion and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will look to cap off 2023 with another Grand Slam. Last month, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon for his second Grand Slam. On the women’s side, world No. 1 Iga Świątek is back to defend her US Open title. If Świątek wins the 2023 US Open, she will have won three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

People sit in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Whoisjohngalt / Wiki Commons

Coverage of the 2023 US Open will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC. First-round coverage begins on Monday, August 28, and continues every day through September 10. The ESPN app will stream every men’s and women’s match in the tournament. For access to ESPN platforms, log in with your TV provider.

Watch 2023 US Open on ESPN platforms

ESPN+ will provide all-day coverage in English and Spanish, with simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals. To subscribe to ESPN+, customers must pay $10/month or $100/month. However, the Disney bundle is more advantageous because, for one price, customers will receive Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. The bundle is available for $13/month or $20/month, depending on your ad preference.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

ESPN platforms are available to stream on YouTube TV. With ESPN platforms, subscribers can watch other sporting events, including college football, Monday Night Football, and the NBA. Other featured channels include USA, TNT, MTV, Comedy Central, and TBS. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month thereafter. Sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

The US Open on ESPN will be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. There are two paid subscriptions. The first plan costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second package costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Besides ESPN, subscribers enjoy channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and AMC.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

If you are a Sling TV customer, make sure to subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue to watch the US Open on ESPN platforms. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. These two packages include additional channels such as ESPN2, IFC, HGTV, and CNN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The US Open on ESPN networks can be found on FuboTV. There are at least 172 channels in each of the three plans, including Bravo, FS1, ABC, and CBS. The FuboTV subscriptions are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Tennis fans looking to watch the US Open outside of the U.S. should look into a VPN. VPNs allow streamers to connect to a U.S. server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which is one of the better VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch Chargers vs. 49ers: live stream NFL preseason games
A football in a stadium on the field.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America's finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.
Watch Chargers vs. 49ers live stream on NFL Network

Read more
Where to watch Patriots vs. Titans: live stream NFL preseason games
A football team lines up on the sidelines from Outta the Muck.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America's finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.
Watch Patriots vs. Titans live stream on NFL Network

Read more
How to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream
A soccer field.

Chelsea plays Luton Town later today, with kick off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. If you want to watch the action unfold live, you've got one option -- Peacock. That unfortunately means there's no free Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream, as it's not being broadcast on a channel that's available on FuboTV or YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials to new customers.
Watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV isn't one of the best live TV streaming services but it's still a pretty good option, especially for soccer fans. For just $6 per month, you can catch games like Chelsea vs Luton Town and other parts of the Premier League. There are dozens of Premier League games aired here throughout the season but Peacock also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and even WWE wrestling. It may be cheap but it's always worth seeing what's new on Peacock. The best shows on Peacock come from NBC's content library so there are some pretty good options there like Poker Face. At this kind of price, it makes sense to check out Peacock at least for the sake of Chelsea vs Luton Town, even if you already have other streaming services available to you.

Read more