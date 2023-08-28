The best tennis players in the world will meet this week in Queens, New York, for the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, the 2023 US Open. The action will take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The first round begins on Monday, August 28.

On the men’s side, defending champion and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will look to cap off 2023 with another Grand Slam. Last month, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon for his second Grand Slam. On the women’s side, world No. 1 Iga Świątek is back to defend her US Open title. If Świątek wins the 2023 US Open, she will have won three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage of the 2023 US Open will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC. First-round coverage begins on Monday, August 28, and continues every day through September 10. The ESPN app will stream every men’s and women’s match in the tournament. For access to ESPN platforms, log in with your TV provider.

ESPN+ will provide all-day coverage in English and Spanish, with simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals. To subscribe to ESPN+, customers must pay $10/month or $100/month. However, the Disney bundle is more advantageous because, for one price, customers will receive Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. The bundle is available for $13/month or $20/month, depending on your ad preference.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on YouTube TV

ESPN platforms are available to stream on YouTube TV. With ESPN platforms, subscribers can watch other sporting events, including college football, Monday Night Football, and the NBA. Other featured channels include USA, TNT, MTV, Comedy Central, and TBS. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month thereafter. Sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The US Open on ESPN will be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. There are two paid subscriptions. The first plan costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second package costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Besides ESPN, subscribers enjoy channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and AMC.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on Sling TV

If you are a Sling TV customer, make sure to subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue to watch the US Open on ESPN platforms. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. These two packages include additional channels such as ESPN2, IFC, HGTV, and CNN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream on FuboTV

The US Open on ESPN networks can be found on FuboTV. There are at least 172 channels in each of the three plans, including Bravo, FS1, ABC, and CBS. The FuboTV subscriptions are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

Tennis fans looking to watch the US Open outside of the U.S. should look into a VPN. VPNs allow streamers to connect to a U.S. server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which is one of the better VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

