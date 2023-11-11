 Skip to main content
USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

College football doesn’t get much better than a night game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) will host the USC Trojans (7-3) in a Pac-12 rivalry game on Saturday night. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on November 11. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Josh Sims will call the game on Fox.

USC and Oregon are two teams heading in different directions. USC has lost three of their last four games and will likely not qualify for the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Oregon remains one of the best teams in the country, with their only blemish coming on the road in a three-point loss to Washington. If Oregon wins out, they will likely have their rematch with Washington in the conference championship.

Because of how these two teams are playing at the moment, there’s a chance Oregon will blow out USC. The Trojans cannot stop anyone on defense, and Oregon boasts one of the best offenses in the country. That’s a recipe for a lopsided victory. Yet, it’s not guaranteed, so fans must tune into Fox on Saturday night to see what happens. If you do not own a cable box, then consider alternative options to watch the game. One of the best options is Sling TV, a live-streaming television service. Scroll below for information on how to watch Fox with Sling TV.

Watch the USC vs. Oregon live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. It also happens to be the third-largest live streaming service in the U.S. Sling TV is live television made easy. Customers only pay for the channels they want, which will save money since they won’t have to pay for unwanted programs.

Sling TV offers Sling Orange and Sling Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 channels, including seven exclusive sports and family channels such as ESPN and Disney. Sling Blue costs $45/month and contains 42 total channels. Among those channels, 17 are exclusive news and entertainment channels, including Fox, FX, FS1, and NFL Network. Customers can pay $60/month for Sling Orange + Blue. However, the first month is 50% off for new subscribers.

Watch the USC vs. Oregon live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Oregon and Washington appear to be on a collision course for a rematch in Las Vegas. However, USC will do its best to play spoiler. If you will be traveling during the game and plan to watch, you probably know it can be difficult to access a streaming service. Geo-restrictions add unnecessary limitations to your experience. To combat these issues, download one of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN.

Pick a server with NordVPN and watch it trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. This allows you to stream USC versus Oregon from anywhere. Plus, NordVPN can be running while using Sling TV. Try NordVPN, and if you don’t like the results, use your 30-day money-back guarantee.

Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: Watch the race for free
A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Formula 1 74th World Championship is back today with the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen once again on pole. The race is being broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Brazilian Grand Prix live stream. Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 live stream and some tricks to watch Formula 1 for free.
Watch the free F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream

The Brazilian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that a Austrian person currently in the U.S. would want to watch the race with a Austrian commentary and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 New York City Marathon live stream
Runners on a NYC street run toward the camera.

The first Sunday in November means the best distance runners in the world will convene in the Big Apple for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. Residents can watch the marathon on ABC starting at 8 a.m. ET on November 5. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. ET and continues through the post-race interviews until 1 p.m. ET. National coverage of the marathon airs on ESPN2 and the ESPN app from 8 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET.

2023 marks the 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon. An estimated 50,000 runners, from professional runners and athletes to celebrities and New York City residents, plan on participating in the 2023 race. The male and female winners from 2022 – Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya – will be in this year's field to defend their respective titles.

Read more
F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch every lap on your laptop or mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and whether there's a free F1 live stream. We've also got a full Grand Prix schedule, so you can see what you can look forward to during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free to watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more