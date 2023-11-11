College football doesn’t get much better than a night game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) will host the USC Trojans (7-3) in a Pac-12 rivalry game on Saturday night. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on November 11. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Josh Sims will call the game on Fox.

USC and Oregon are two teams heading in different directions. USC has lost three of their last four games and will likely not qualify for the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Oregon remains one of the best teams in the country, with their only blemish coming on the road in a three-point loss to Washington. If Oregon wins out, they will likely have their rematch with Washington in the conference championship.

Because of how these two teams are playing at the moment, there’s a chance Oregon will blow out USC. The Trojans cannot stop anyone on defense, and Oregon boasts one of the best offenses in the country. That’s a recipe for a lopsided victory. Yet, it’s not guaranteed, so fans must tune into Fox on Saturday night to see what happens. If you do not own a cable box, then consider alternative options to watch the game. One of the best options is Sling TV, a live-streaming television service. Scroll below for information on how to watch Fox with Sling TV.

Watch the USC vs. Oregon live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. It also happens to be the third-largest live streaming service in the U.S. Sling TV is live television made easy. Customers only pay for the channels they want, which will save money since they won’t have to pay for unwanted programs.

Sling TV offers Sling Orange and Sling Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 channels, including seven exclusive sports and family channels such as ESPN and Disney. Sling Blue costs $45/month and contains 42 total channels. Among those channels, 17 are exclusive news and entertainment channels, including Fox, FX, FS1, and NFL Network. Customers can pay $60/month for Sling Orange + Blue. However, the first month is 50% off for new subscribers.

Watch the USC vs. Oregon live stream from abroad with a VPN

Oregon and Washington appear to be on a collision course for a rematch in Las Vegas. However, USC will do its best to play spoiler. If you will be traveling during the game and plan to watch, you probably know it can be difficult to access a streaming service. Geo-restrictions add unnecessary limitations to your experience. To combat these issues, download one of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN.

Pick a server with NordVPN and watch it trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. This allows you to stream USC versus Oregon from anywhere. Plus, NordVPN can be running while using Sling TV. Try NordVPN, and if you don’t like the results, use your 30-day money-back guarantee.

