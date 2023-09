What’s new on Shudder in October 2023

October is near, so what better way to celebrate than watching a good horror movie or series? While virtually every streamer has a horror selection, with some of the best being the best horror movies on Netflix, there’s only one service that is synonymous with the genre: Shudder.

In October 2023, the streamer’s programming includes the latest installment of the well-liked V/H/S franchise, one of the best entries in the celebrated Evil Dead movie series (no, it’s not Evil Dead Rise), and new seasons of Creepshow and Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Halloween is fast approaching, so it’s time to subscribe to Shudder and get scared out of your wits.

New Movies

October 6

V/H/S/85

Directed by David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Scott Derrickson, Mike P. Nelson

(Available in U.S., CA, UKI, ANZ)

The next installment in the infamous found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S/85 is an ominous mixtape blending never-before-seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s. Starring Freddy Rodriguez, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones and Rolando Davila-Beltran.

October 13

The Puppetman

Directed by Brandon Christensen

(Available in U.S., CA, UKI, ANZ)

The Puppetman is a convicted killer on death row. He has always maintained his innocence saying it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer’s daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her father’s claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. All hope rests on her shoulders to break The Puppetman’s curse. Written and directed by Brandon Christensen and starring Michael Paré, Caryn Richman, Alyson Gorske.

October 20

Night of the Hunted

Directed by Franck Khalfoun

(Available in U.S., CA, UKI, ANZ)

When an unsuspecting woman (Camille Rowe, No Limit) stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she’s made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why…

October 27

When Evil Lurks

Directed by Demián Rugna

(Available in U.S., CA, UKI, ANZ)

Shudder’s first Spanish-language Original from Demián Rugna (Terrified) is a rural possession thriller revolving around timeless horror concepts and adding contemporary twists. Set in a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. After warning the neighbors in town, they decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno. Starring Ezequiel Rodríguez, Eduardo Salomón and Silvia Sabater.

October 30

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

Directed by Stephen Cognetti

(Available in U.S., CA, UKI, ANZ)

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travels to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of Rockland County, NY, the site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC.

Shudder original series and specials

October 10

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978) – Shudder Original Special

Joe Bob celebrates the 45th anniversary of this iconic horror film.

October 13

Creepshow – Shudder Original Series

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic returns for a new season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

October 20

Joe Bob’s Helloween – Shudder Original Special

Horror legend Joe Bob Briggs and his co-host Darcy the Mail Girl celebrate the spooky season in style – with a demonic double-feature sure to get your blood pumping and one very scary special guest.

October 31

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder Original Series

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers’ are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, the challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances promise to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.

Shudder resurrected

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

October 1

Dead End

Christmas Eve. On his way to his in-laws with his family, Frank Harrington decides to try a shortcut for the first time in 20 years. It turns out to be the biggest mistake of his life.

The Gate

Kids left home alone accidentally unleash a horde of malevolent demons from a mysterious hole in their suburban backyard.

Lake Mungo

Strange things start happening after a girl is found drowned in a lake.

May

A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.

Lords of Salem

Radio DJ Heidi is sent a box containing a record – a “gift from the Lords.” The sounds within the grooves trigger flashbacks of her town’s violent past. Is Heidi going mad, or are the Lords back to take revenge on Salem, Massachusetts?

Killer Clowns from Outer Space

Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorize a small town.

Evil Dead II

The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.

October 2

Spirit Halloween

When a Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three friends, thinking they’ve outgrown trick or treating, decide to spend the night locked inside. But their night of spook-filled fun soon turns to outlandish survival.

Hell House LLC: The Director’s Cut

Stephen Cognetti presents his Director’s Cut of one of the most popular found footage horror films in the last decade. The special edition has eight additional minutes of footage, a director’s intro, deleted scenes, cast auditions, a location scout of the Abaddon Hotel, and outtakes.

Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel

It’s been eight years since the opening night tragedy of Hell House, LLC and still many unanswered questions remain. Thanks to an anonymous tip, investigative journalist Jessica Fox is convinced key evidence is hidden inside the abandoned Abaddon Hotel.

Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire

The Abaddon Hotel will once again be open to the public. Russell Wynn has taken his audience-interactive show, Insomnia into the abandoned hotel that is rumored to be haunted.

October 9

Dog Soldiers

A routine military exercise turns into a nightmare in the Scotland wilderness.

All Hallows’ Eve

A babysitter finds a VHS tape that features various sinister murders performed by a psychotic clown.

All Hallows’ Eve 2

A woman finds a VHS tape on her doorstep that shows a series of gruesome tales that could be real. But the true danger is the pumpkin-faced killer that’s using the tape to find his next victim.

October 16

Lockdown Tower

The inhabitants of a tower wake up one morning to find that their building is shrouded in an opaque fog, obstructing doors and windows – a strange dark matter that devours anything that tries to pass through it.

October 23

Kidnapped

Three hooded Eastern-European criminals burst into a home in a Madrid gated community, holding the family hostage in their own home, and forcing the father to empty his credit cards.

The Midnight Man

A girl and her friends find a game in the attic that summons a creature known as The Midnight Man, who uses their worst fears against them.

October 31

Saw

Two strangers awaken in a room with no recollection of how they got there, and soon discover they’re pawns in a deadly game perpetrated by a notorious serial killer.

Saw II

A detective and his team must rescue 8 people trapped in a factory by the twister serial killer known as Jigsaw.

Saw III

Jigsaw abducts a doctor in order to keep himself alive while he watches his new apprentice put an unlucky citizen named Jeff through a brutal test.

Saw IV

Despite Jigsaw’s death, and in order to save the lives of two of his colleagues, Lieutenant Rigg is forced to take part in a new game, which promises to test him to the limit.

Saw V

Following Jigsaw’s grisly demise, Mark Hoffman is commended as a hero but Agent Strahm is suspicious and delves into Hoffman’s past. Meanwhile, another group of people are put through a series of gruesome tests.

Saw VI

Agent Strahm is dead and FBI agent Erickson draws nearer to Hoffman. Meanwhile, a pair of insurance executives find themselves in another game set by Jigsaw.

Saw 3D

As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw’s brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror.

