Where to watch the 2022 Nitto ATP Tennis Finals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After an eventful year that included with Australia — followed by the entire world — weighing in on the world’s number one tennis player’s decision not to get vaccinated and play anyway, the return of Rafael Nadal to the winner’s circle at Roland Garros, and the rapid emergence of a teenage player, the ATP tennis tour will finally conclude next week with a final tournament.

The Nitto ATP Finals will host the world’s top eight male tennis players (with one notable exception) in a round-robin tournament that will determine who walks away with the winner’s check of over $2 million and, perhaps more importantly, which player is the best of the best. Also at stake is the world’s No. 1 ranking, which can go to two players currently playing in the tournament. There’s enough drama and excitement for any interested party, and we’ve got you on where and when to watch the event.

Where is it streaming?

For U.S. viewers, you can watch it on Tennis TV. You’ll have to subscribe to their Premium subscription to watch the finals. Normally, it costs $119.99 for an annual subscription or $14.99 for a monthly subscription.

However, they are running a “Finals Offer 2022” deal that will save you 50% if you sign up in the next few days. Note that these prices will vary depending on which country you are subscribing from.

You can also view archived videos of past matches and highlights from this tournament on Tennis TV’s YouTube channel.

Where is it taking place?

The final is set to take place at the Pala Alpitour stadium in Turin, Italy. This will be the second year the tournament will be held in Turin, and it is currently scheduled to be there until 2025.

Who is competing?

Tennis Channel Live: 2022 ATP Finals Preview

Eight players and two alternates will compete in the singles tournament. Rafael Nadal leads the group of players and is seeking his first ATP Final title in his illustrious career. The Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas is next (he won the event in 2019), followed by Norway’s Casper Ruud (a two-time Grand Slam finalist this year), Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (a winner in 2020), Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, Russian Andrey Rublev, five-time winner Novak Djokovic, and American Taylor Fritz.

Fritz replaced the reigning number one player Carlos Alcaraz. The teenage sensation from Spain suffered an injury earlier this month and had to withdraw. The alternates, should anyone else suffer an injury during the tournament, are Denmark’s Holger Rune and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

While Alcaraz is currently the world’s number one player, both Nadal and Tsitsipas can attain that ranking depending on how well they do and how poorly the other does in the tournament.

How does the tournament work?

The eight players are divided into 2 groups: Green and Red. In the Green group are Nadal, Ruud, Auger Aliassime, and Fritz. In the Red group are Djokovic, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, and Rublev. Each player plays another in their own group in three matches.

The top two winners from each group advance, with the Green group number 1 facing the Red group’s number two player, and vice versa. The winners of those semifinal matches will then meet each other in the final.

What time does it start?

The Green group is up first, with Ruud facing Auger Aliassime on Nov. 13 at around 2:00 p.m. Central European Standard Time. The evening session will see Fritz play Nadal around 9:00 p.m. later that day.

The Green group will play later in the week, but the schedule for that group has yet to be released. Click here for updates on the schedule and the player lineups.

Editors' Recommendations