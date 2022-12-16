Pickleball is becoming a phenomenon in the U.S. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 4.8 million people play pickleball, up 40% from 2020, making it one of the nation’s fast-growing sports. What was once thought of as a leisurely game has now turned into a professional sport thanks to the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). This weekend, the PPA will be on display for the first-ever PPA Tour Bubly Team Championships.

Four teams of seven players — six pickleball pros and one tennis pro — will compete over three days to determine who will take home the $175,000 grand prize. The tournament will feature men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Some of the world’s best players will be on the court this weekend, so if you are new to pickleball, check out this tournament.

When is the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships?

Four teams will battle it out in the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships from Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18. The competition will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Convention Center in Las Vegas The pickleball competition begins on Friday, December 16 and continues on December 17. The semifinals and finals will be held on Sunday, December 18.

How to watch PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships

The first two days of the team championships will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel. There are two sessions per day. The first session begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and the second session kicks off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

The action can also be seen on tennischannel.com. Simply log in with your cable provider to enjoy the pickleball tournament.

How to stream PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships

Without cable, the Tennis Channel is available to stream on services such as Sling TV and FuboTV. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month for one or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV’s two packages — Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite — cost $70 and $80 per month, respectively. However, FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial.

Meet the teams

What do you think about these teams? Fair? Stacked one way? Let’s hear your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/sWXERarRlL — PPA Tour (@PPAtour) December 14, 2022

Four teams will play in the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships. Team Young’s tennis pro is Donald Young and it also features Tyler Loong, Tyler Loong, Jay Devilliers, Anna Leigh Waters, Yana Grechkina, and Callie Smith.

Team Isner’s tennis pro is John Isner and it also includes AJ Koller, Lea Jansen, Linsdsey Newman, Steve Deakin, Jessie Irvine, and Ben Johns.

Tennis player Jack Sock leads a team that features Spencer Smith, Catherine Parenteau, Etta Wright, Irina Tereschenko, Matt Wright, and Tyson McGuffin.

Sam Querrey is the tennis pro for the fourth and final team, which includes Collin Johns, Patrick Smith, Meghan Dizon, Allyce Jones, Riley Newman, and Lucy Kovalova.

Tune into the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships on the Tennis Channel!

