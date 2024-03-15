Wolves vs Coventry live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking to become the first Championship team to reach the FA Cup semifinals in nine years, Coventry City head to Molineux Stadium for a showdown against Wolves today.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match, it kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. ET, and it will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know.

Perhaps a semifinal match or the final will make its way to ESPN or ESPN2, which would give us some more live stream options, but all of the FA Cup quarterfinals are exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.

That means there’s no watching this one for free, as ESPN+ costs $11 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial.

Still, even if you just sign up for ESPN+ for a single month (although a year costs $110, which is better value), here’s a snippet of what all you can watch for just $11 in the next 30 days: Today’s Wolves vs Coventry game, the other three FA Cup quarterfinals today and tomorrow, Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (or any other La Liga match you want) on Sunday, Bayern vs Dortmund (or any other Bundesliga match you want) on March 30, the Copa del Rey final on April 6, the PLAYERS Championship this weekend, and any out-of-market NHL game.

That’s, of course, just a small portion of what you can watch. There’s more live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries and other original, on-demand content. And if you want to pay $4 more, you can also get Hulu and Disney+ bundled in for thousands of more hours of TV shows and movies.

Once you’re signed up, you can watch a live stream of Wolves vs Coventry on the ESPN website or app.

ESPN+ will only work if you’re physically located in the United States. Or, if your network thinks you’re in the United States. You can accomplish the latter with the use of a virtual private network (VPN), a service that hides your IP address and connects you to a server located in the US (or wherever you want), allowing you to access content as if you were actually there.

NordVPN tops our lists of both the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. It’s reliable, doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds and has thousands of servers located throughout the world. It’s the best option for watching Wolves vs Coventry via ESPN+ from outside the country, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide you don’t want it.

