Where to watch X Games California 2023: live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best extreme sports athletes will converge on the Ventura County Fairgrounds for X Games California 2023. This marks the first summer X Games in four years to have fans onsite for the competition. Starting July 21, over 150 world-class skateboarding, BMX, and motocross athletes will compete for gold medals in multiple disciplines.

Selema Masekela will host this summer’s X Games for the first time in over a decade. Masekela, a pioneer in extreme sports, has brought much-needed awareness and attention to the X Games as a commentator. Joining Masekela in the booth are Jason Ellis and former X Games gold medalist and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Kristen Beat will serve as the sideline reporter.

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on ESPNESPN2, and ABC

The logo fo the X Games.
ESPN

A trio of networks — ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC — will broadcast over 15 hours of live competition over three days. Standout events include Moto X Best Trick, BMX Dirt, and Men’s and Women’s Skateboard Park. Coverage can also be streamed through the ESPN app or on ESPN.com/watch. Log in with a TV provider.

X Games California broadcast schedule:

  • Friday, July 21: 9 p.m. ET – 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Saturday, July 22: 1 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET (ABC); 8 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • Sunday, July 23: 1 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET (ABC)
Watch X Games California 2023 on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on YouTube and Twitch

The X Games’ YouTube and Twitch channels will live stream all competitions starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 21, and continue through the weekend. These channels will provide fans with over 30 hours of live coverage.

X Games California live stream schedule:

  • Friday, July 21: 10 a.m. ET – 10 p.m. ET (YouTube/Twitch)
  • Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. ET – 10 p.m. ET (YouTube/Twitch)
  • Sunday, July 23: 12:30 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET (YouTube/Twitch)
Watch X Games California 2023 on YouTube/Twitch

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With Hulu with Live TV, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 are included in the subscription, so fans of the X Games will not miss any of the action. Customers can choose from two subscription plans that differ in price. However, both include ESPN+ and Disney+ in addition to Hulu. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

The X Games are available to watch through Sling TV. However, some important details need to be clarified. Sling Orange, which costs $40/month, features ESPN and ESPN2, but not ABC. For $45/month, Sling Blue has ABC, but not ESPN and ESPN2. To watch all three broadcasts, subscribe to Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. Customers will receive 50% of their subscription fee for the first month.

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The YouTube TV subscription package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Overall, YouTube TV has over 100 channels for news, sports, and entertainment. For a limited time, new customers will only pay $65/month over the first three months. Then, the price will be $73/month. Sign up for a FREE trial to experience the platform for yourself.

Watch X Games California 2023 on YouTube TV

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

With over 220 channels, FuboTV is the right package for customers looking for multiple options. Featured channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, MTV, and TNT. Speaking of variety, FuboTV offers four subscription packages: Pro, $75/month; Elite, $85/month; Premiere, $95/month; and a special Latino package for $33.month. For hesitant first-time customers, sign up for a FREE trial before committing to FuboTV.

Watch X Games California 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The X Games is a global event. However, Americans who wish to watch the U.S. broadcast while abroad should subscribe to a VPN, which will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions. We suggest trying NordVPN, an excellent VPN. Plus, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

