  1. News

Here’s how Google Chrome is about to get more secure

By

Google announced new privacy and security updates to Google Chrome in a blog on Tuesday, with the tech giant promising that it will be more “intuitive.” 

These updates include making it easier to manage cookies and website permissions, a new tool that tells you if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, a safe browsing tool, and a customizable secure domain name system (DNS). 

Here’s how to activate all the new Google Chrome safety features. 

Google Chrome Stock Photo
PhotoMIX Ltd./Pexels

Managing cookies

Chrome’s most recent update will allow you to manage your cookies easier, as well as block third-party cookies.

  • Click the three dots in the upper-right-hand corner 
  • Go to Settings 
  • Under the new You and Google section, click Turn on sync… if you want to sync bookmarks, passwords, history, and more. 
  • In the pop-up that appears after you click Turn on sync…, you can further choose which items you want to sync in your settings. 

Using safety check for your saved passwords

The new safety check tool will tell you if the passwords you’ve asked Google Chrome to remember have been compromised and how to fix them. 

  • Go to Settings 
  • Find the Safety Check tool and click Check now.
  • Google will find any potential passwords that have been compromised and flag them to you. You will have the option to review and change your password.

Using the safe browsing tool

Google is allowing Chrome users to opt into Enhanced Safe Browsing, which Google says will give you “more proactive and tailored protections from phishing, malware and other web-based threats.” 

If you choose to opt into the feature, safe browsing will send Google URLs of some pages you visit when your security is at risk, although it does mean you will be handing over some of your data. 

  • Go to Settings
  • Click Privacy and Security on the left-hand menu 
  • You can toggle the Safe Browsing feature on or off

To configure secure DNS: 

“By default, Chrome will automatically upgrade you to DNS-over-HTTPS if your current service provider supports it. You can also configure a different secure DNS provider in the Advanced security section, or disable the feature altogether,” wrote AbdelKarim Mardini, a senior product manager at Google, in the blog post. 

  • Go to Settings 
  • Click Privacy and Security on the left-hand menu
  • You can toggle Use secure DNS on or off 
  • You can also customize your DNS provider 

Editors' Recommendations

Common Google Meet problems, and how to fix them

asus chromebook c523 amazon deals lifestyle

Goodbye, old Edge. Microsoft’s new browser will soon automatically replace it

microsoft edge chromium to roll out automatically soon chrome

A beginner’s guide to Tor: How to navigate the underground internet

tor project new onion service security dark web private browsing

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

Practice makes perfect: How VR is revolutionizing surgical training

precision os virtual reality surgery knee

U.S. video game industry sets sales record in 1st quarter as players stay home

Nintendo Switch

Ancient Egypt, Greece tours based on Assassin’s Creed games are now free

Nemesis changed in Resident Evil 3 remake to make connection to Resident Evil 4

Audio deepfakes are going to wreak havoc on the recording industry

The Air Force successfully launches its experimental X-37B space plane

SpaceX forced to delay its eighth Starlink launch until Tuesday

spacexs eighth starlink launch set for this weekend space x satellite

EVO 2020 online tournament removes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from lineup

super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate

See how volcanoes and tectonic activity shaped the Martian surface

Faults and scars near Tharsis province on Mars

Edison Mail rolls back iOS update after strangers saw each other’s messages

NASA’s Artemis Accords document seeks collaborative moon exploration