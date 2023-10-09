 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day GoPro deals you can shop now

John Alexander
By

With even the best cameras, there’s an all too familiar process of getting the perfect shot. Find what you want to take a picture of, line up the shot, and then get really still and take the shot. Unless you’re on an early 2000s shaky cam nostalgia trip, the process works pretty similar for capturing video footage as well. Getting really still, however, can feel like the antithesis of fun. The purpose of a good adventure is to see some peaceful sights, sure, but there’s also the grand, exciting, and hopefully action-packed journey to those sights.

The answer to this issue, for you, could be a GoPro.

In case you haven’t heard yet, we’re getting a special October Prime Day this year, on the 10th and 11th, with deals on tons of different products. But some of the deals are here early, including on the ever popular GoPro cam line. Known for their smooth video and ability to withstand a bit of jostling, shopping these GoPro deals will help you record all of the action on your next adventure.

GoPro HERO 9 Black — $230, was $250

A GoPro HERO9 in front of a waterfall.
The GoPro HERO 9 Black is an action camera that provides 24MP still shooting. On the action side, it can shoot in 5K at 30 frames per second, though our GoPro HERO 9 Black review suggests that you’ll likely end up taking 4K clips just as often. This version of the GoPro introduced TimeWarp 3.0, which allows you to bend time in your video shooting… in all directions. Firstly, it allows for time-lapse footage, with the option to have your GoPro’s speed automatically determine the rate of the time-lapse’s speed. Then, you can slow that time-lapse down to real time, and even record audio, to real time at will. Finally, you can go for a half-speed, slow-mo segment. All of these modes are interchangeable in real time, no editing required. In practice, it means that you can speed through the four miles of slow uphill biking, return to real time to comment on the hill’s peak, and go into slow-mo to document yourself weaving your bicycle through the trees on your downward trek home.

GoPro HERO 10 Black — $249, was $349

GoPro Hero 10 Front Screen.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / .

The GoPro HERO 10 Black is an action camera that shoots 23MP still photos and 5.3K video at 60 frames per second. For extremely technical moments, the 8X slo-mo at 2.7K will be your friend. Our GoPro HERO 10 Black analysis reveals that this GoPro has a high-quality hydrophobic lens, making even wet shots more approachable. The machine is also smooth, in more ways than one. You’ll find it easier to switch from one task to another, for instance, but you’ll also find the footage smoother, all the while being quicker to transfer to your computer. Two other things worth noting about the GoPro HERO 10 Black are its smile and blink detection, which help find the best shots from your footage, and its ability to be controlled hands-free with 14 voice commands compatible with 11 languages.

GoPro HERO 11 Black — $349, was $399

The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / .

While the GoPro HERO 12 Black is the latest in the series, the GoPro HERO 11 Black is still quite new, with many exciting features. It has increased video stabilization over previous models and has shooting modes that better reflect our current social media environment. For example, you can go ultrawide for a cinematic YouTube video or do a vertical shoot for your TikTok post. Uploading happens automatically while you charge if your GoPro HERO 11 Black is connected to your WiFi, where it creates an automatically generated highlight reel for you to enjoy. The HERO 11 shoots 27MP stills and 5.3K video. Check out our GoPro tips to get the most out of this machine.

