The Tesla Model 3 is the electric carmaker’s most attainable and mainstream offering. It’s also a record setter that is currently demolishing the sales of more established luxury automakers. Following the top-of-the-line Model S, the smaller Model 3 is aimed at the heartstrings and wallets of middle America. Tesla debuted the Model 3 to much fanfare (and early reservations) way back in 2016 and since then it has gone on to critical acclaim, production hell, and even cross-country record runs. Here’s everything there is to know about the Tesla Model 3, the latest news, and our hands-on review.

Tesla offers peek inside the Crash Lab that helped it win a safety award

By Trevor Mogg
tesla offers peek inside the crash lab that helped it win a safety award

Model 3 is the first Tesla electric car to win an IIHS safety award

The Tesla Model 3 was named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+, making it the first Tesla to earn an IIHS safety award.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

The Tesla Model 3 is the most-searched-for electric car in the world, according to a survey of Google search data. The Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S were far behind the Model 3 in second and third place, respectively.
By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla sold a lot more Model 3’s than anyone expected in latest quarter

By Adam Kaslikowski
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla owners will soon be able to play Cuphead while parked

By Aaron Mamiit
cuphead coming to tesla electric vehicles

Tesla’s Model 3 qualifies for owner tax incentives in Canada

Tesla cut the price and limited the range of the Canadian Model 3 Standard Range version so buyers will qualify for a rebate, but can only drive 93 miles per charge. Because of the price cut, however, other buyers get the rebate.
By Bruce Brown

Entry-level Tesla Model 3 now available only as a special order model

Tesla has deleted the entry-level, $35,000 Model 3 from its online store. The version remains available but buyers need to place a special order by calling the company or visiting one of its stores.
By Ronan Glon

Elon Musk reveals purpose of Tesla Model 3’s mysterious camera

Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally revealed the purpose of the mysterious camera above the rear-view mirror of the Model 3. The purpose of the camera is related to Tesla's planned ride-sharing fleet.
By Aaron Mamiit

Tesla Model 3 vulnerability exposed at Pwn2Own; hackers take home the car

A Tesla Model 3 vulnerability was exposed at the Pwn2Own hacking competition. The hackers, who were able to display a message on the electric vehicle's internet browser, won $35,000 and took home the car.
By Aaron Mamiit

How to buy a Tesla online

Tesla has always bypassed traditional dealerships, and it has now adopted an online-only sales model that lets customers configure and order their car without leaving their couch. Here's what you need to know.
By Ronan Glon

Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model Y

Tesla expanded its lineup with a fourth car named Model Y. It's an electric crossover positioned as a more spacious alternative to the Model 3. The two cars share about 75 percent of their components, but they're aimed at different buyers.
By Ronan Glon

Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers power a Model 3 at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour

Tesla introduced three developments for faster charging: No more power splitting at Superchargers, On-route Battery Warmup, and V3 Superchargers that can charge a Model 3 Long Range at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.
By Bruce Brown

Google and Volvo helped Polestar craft its answer to the Tesla Model 3

Volvo sister company Polestar has introduced the 2, its second model. It's a tall sedan with a fastback-like design that's aimed right at the Tesla Model 3. It comes with a 400-horsepower, all-wheel drive electric powertrain.
By Ronan Glon
Tesla surprises both the fans and the haters by posting a profit in Q3

In the first half of 2019, Tesla lost 1.1 billion dollars, but in the third quarter of this year they turned their fortunes around by posting a $143 million dollar profit. This was a surprise to even bullish backers of the EV company, and could mark the beginning of profitability for the company. This news […]
By Adam Kaslikowski
Tesla Model S

Owners of older Teslas claim the vehicles have been breaking down

By John Elkin
tesla model 3

Tesla sends a Model S to the ‘Ring to try beating Porsche (Update!)

By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S

Clever technology helps keep EVs juiced up during widespread California blackout

By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla wants to reinvent comfort with liquid heating and cooling

By John Elkin
Tesla Model 3

Tesla will show its creative side to comply with looming EV noise regulations

By Ronan Glon
tesla model 3 vs y rear

Tesla’s Smart Summon catches the attention of safety regulators

By Ronan Glon
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 2
Tesla app now keeps track of electric vehicle’s repair status

By Aaron Mamiit
Tesla Model 3

Tesla finally announces $35,000 Model 3, moves to online-only sales model

By Bruce Brown
Tesla Model 3 Red

Consumer Reports bumps the Tesla Model 3 off of its list of recommended models

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the six new cars that have lost their coveted Recommended rating from Consumer Reports over reliability concerns. In 2018, Model 3 owners reported body trim falling off and problems with the car's glass.
By Ronan Glon

Zero DS police edition electric motorcycle stops a Telsa Model S

A quiet Zero DS electric motorcycle police edition pulled over an also silent Telsa Model 3 in a Bay Area city recently. Zero electric motorcycles require no drivetrain maintenance and fuel costs are a fraction of gas-powered motorcycles.
By Bruce Brown

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla’s software update brings Summon, Wi-Fi, and more to Model 3 vehicles

Tesla is updating its software once again, and Model 3 owners should be particularly pleased with these latest developments. With the update 2018.24, Model 3 cars are now capable of accessing the Autopilot Summon feature and more.
By Lulu Chang

This has not been an easy year for Tesla and its Model 3

As the Tesla Model 3 continues to face delays in production, Elon Musk announced that the company may use a hackathon to help ramp things up. Meanwhile, production has reached 3,500 units per week.
By Lulu Chang

‘Rogue employee’ tried to sabotage Tesla, internal email claims

Tesla is suing a former employee, accusing him of exporting confidential company data to third parties, among other things. But the employee denies the claims, insisting he was trying to act as whistleblower.
By Trevor Mogg

Almost a quarter of Tesla Model 3 orders refunded, according to report

With April 2018 data cited from Second Measure, a financial analytical firm that analyzes anonymized credit and debit card transactions, Tesla refunded almost 23 percent of the Model 3's $1,000 pre-orders.
By Chris Chin
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla updates Model 3 braking software, earns Consumer Reports recommendation

Consumer Reports now recommends the Tesla Model 3. Originally the Model 3's emergency braking test distance was too long, but after an OTA software update, the Model 3's brakes performed in line with factory results.
By Bruce Brown

Performance option pushes Tesla’s mass market Model 3 into Model S territory

Posting on Twitter, Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has announced two new variants of the Model 3. The dual-motor all-wheel drive and Performance versions will join the basic car in Tesla stores by the end of the year.
By Ronan Glon

DT Daily: Tesla pauses Model 3 production to untangle robot assembly lines

Tesla hits the brakes on Model 3 production just when it needs to ramp it up, Apple eyes a broader news focus (and business), we explain that ever-mysterious 'blockchain' thingie.
By Bill Roberson

Tesla boss admits company had been too reliant on robots

In a recent interview with CBS, Elon Musk discussed Tesla's production problems and admitted that the company relied too heavily on machines. "Humans are underrated," the CEO tweeted.
By Eric Brackett

Tesla Model 3 sales rev up in first quarter, outpace other electric cars in U.S.

Tesla released 2018 first-quarter figures that show the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric car in America. Tesla now expects to hit its 5,000 weekly production goal by the end of June.
By Bruce Brown
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla just made it easier to access Autopilot in your Model 3 sedan

Tesla is looking to make it a bit easier to control its Autopilot feature. The company released an update that adjusts the controls for the self-driving option from the center infotainment console to the easier-to-access steering wheel.
By Lulu Chang

HTC Vive Pro features big VR resolution boost, audio upgrade, more

The new HTC Vive Pro VR headset breaks cover for pre-orders, Apple has been secretly making their own screen tech, we take the new Tesla Model III for an e-spin.
By Bill Roberson

Tesla Model 3 review

The most exciting vehicle on the market isn’t a million-dollar supercar, a broad-shouldered truck, or a seven-passenger SUV. No, the car the world can’t wait to drive is an all-electric sedan from a startup automaker called Tesla. Today, our Tesla Model 3 review reveals whether all the hype is worth it.
By Miles Branman

Tesla’s Model 3 rings in mixed reviews, still faces production delays

It seems Tesla's much-anticipated Model 3 continues its rocky launch with mixed feedback. Some praise its design, high-tech factor, acceleration, and its usable driving range. Others say its built like a "1990s Kia."
By Chris Chin

Tesla electric-car tax credits may begin phasing out soon

Tesla is nearing 200,000 U.S. sales, meaning it's also nearing the point where the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric cars will begin phasing out. That's another reason Tesla needs to ramp up Model 3 production.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla promises to implement safety changes after Redditor totals a Model 3

Tesla will make safety changes to its entry-level Model 3 after receiving feedback from a Redditor who totaled one. The driver allegedly hit a parked car at 60 mph and, to Tesla's credit, walked away with only minor injuries.
By Ronan Glon

Now you can track how many Tesla Model 3 electric cars are made each week

Bloomberg is tracking the weekly production rate of the Tesla Model 3, providing a handy way to see how Tesla is progressing in meeting a backlog of reservations for the mass-market electric car.
By Stephen Edelstein

Former employees warn Model 3 battery could catch fire; Tesla denies claims

All is not well in Tesla-land, according to current and former employees familiar with what goes on in the Gigafactory. They warn the company still builds battery packs by hand, which creates safety issues. Tesla cries foul.
By Ronan Glon

