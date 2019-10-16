The Tesla Model 3 is the electric carmaker’s most attainable and mainstream offering. It’s also a record setter that is currently demolishing the sales of more established luxury automakers. Following the top-of-the-line Model S, the smaller Model 3 is aimed at the heartstrings and wallets of middle America. Tesla debuted the Model 3 to much fanfare (and early reservations) way back in 2016 and since then it has gone on to critical acclaim, production hell, and even cross-country record runs. Here’s everything there is to know about the Tesla Model 3, the latest news, and our hands-on review.

