Tag Heuer’s Connected Modular 41 is the ideal luxury smartwatch we’ve been waiting for

Bigger is not always better, but try telling that to luxury smartwatch makers. The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a 45mm watch that feels more like 45 meters, the Montblanc Summit is so large it has been scaled by fewer people than Everest, and the Hublot Big Bang Referee’s 49mm size swallows our wrist (and our wallet). Subtle they’re not, and they aren’t comfortable to wear either.

What do you buy if you want a luxury Wear OS watch, then? Tag Heuer has the answer with the Connected Modular 41, a slightly smaller and altered version of the Connected Modular 45. By shrinking the size by a few millimeters, Tag Heuer appears to have carried out the impossible: It has created the perfectly-sized and most comfortable luxury smartwatch on the planet. We liked it so much, it had to be wrestled from our wrist.

The right size

It’s surprising how much of a difference a smaller size makes to the design. The Connected Modular 41’s body isn’t as wide, and therefore it’s so much better proportioned than the Modular 45. The horns hug the case more, and the strap flows from them in a more visually appealing way. The Modular 45 is much more chunky, and the screen looks massive alongside the Modular 41 — but in reality it’s just 0.2mm wider.

The risk was making the watch too small. The 38mm Apple Watch skews in this direction, and the 42mm version is far more preferable unless your wrist is excessively small. My wrist isn’t like a tree trunk, and I regularly wear giant watches. The Connected Modular 41 looks exactly right, and it’s likely to appeal to both men and women because of the perfect size.

The lugs don’t spill over the wrist, so you can see the whole design of the watch when looking at the screen. A luxury watch, smart or not, is worn just as much for our personal enjoyment as it is for functionality. If it doesn’t sit right, it won’t make your heart pound — important when you’re spending thousands of dollars.

More technically capable

Tag Heuer added a ceramic bezel to the Connected Modular 41, in either a black or polished finish, that adds to watch’s durability. It’s combined with a titanium body, and sapphire glass over the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. This is a little lower than the Modular 45, but the reduced size means pixel density is higher, resulting in a sharper screen. It looks great indoors, and brightness has been increased for outdoor use. We haven’t had the chance to try this out yet.

It has created the perfectly-sized and most comfortable luxury smartwatch on the planet.

Examine the tech, and you’ll notice the Modular 41 is the more technically capable Tag Heuer smartwatch. The Modular 45 was produced in close conjunction with Intel, and the same is true with the Modular 41. But memory has increased from 512MB in the Modular 45 to 1GB, and internal storage has been upped to 8GB.

It’s Google’s Wear OS onboard, so you’ll find the same software features as any other Wear OS smartwatch, outside of some Tag Heuer-specific watch faces. Additional features include GPS, NFC for Google Pay, and water resistance.

You’re not limited to one model either. Tag Heuer produces seven versions with different straps, and in nine different colors. It’s also great to see the strap has a traditional buckle, and not the more complicated and much larger clasp on the Modular 45. There are also two different strap lengths available, showing Tag Heuer is thinking about male and female wrist sizes. We liked the leather strap, which utilizes rubber underneath, making it more comfortable, more resistant to sweat, and longer lasting. There are also two titanium metal link bands, which are ultra-light, and the black PVD version does look very stylish. However, the rubber and leather straps’ wider ends visually fit the watch’s body better.

Still modular, and pricey

This new, smaller model retains the modularity seen in the Connected Modular 45, so you can purchase a mechanical Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 5 watch body and quickly swap out the smartwatch body for a watch that doesn’t need charging. It still uses your existing strap and lugs. It’s very easy to swap using the well-designed modular clips under the body. The same positive design aspects of the connected body apply here too, with the converted mechanical watch looking great on the wrist. It’s an expensive endeavour though, and the Calibre 5 body will cost you an extra few thousand dollars.

Tag Heuer produces seven versions with different straps, and in nine different colors.

The Connected Modular 41 though, will cost you less than the Connected Modular 45. It starts at $1,200, or 1,000 British pounds, and goes up from there. Sadly, the limited edition Red Bull Aston Martin version, announced at Baselworld 2018, comes in the 45mm size only, and it costs $1,850 or 1,600 British pounds.

It’s easy to pass the Connected Modular 41 off as a smaller, cheaper version of the Connected Modular 45; but that only applies if you have never put either of them on. In reality, it’s the perfect size, the specs are superior, and there are more choices when it comes to straps and colors. Tag Heuer prides itself on creating a true Swiss-made smartwatch by maintaining the quality, build, materials, and attention to detail it puts into making a mechanical watch. Yes it’s more expensive than the majority of mainstream Wear OS watches, but it has a definite luxurious air, and we felt pretty special with it on our wrist.

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 Compared To

We’ve been waiting a while for an ultra desirable, Swiss-made luxury smartwatch we wanted to wear. The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 is it.