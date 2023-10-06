9 early Prime Day deals you need to know about — from $55

With the return of Prime Day deals through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, not only will you be able to enjoy massive discounts from Amazon, but also from rival retailers like Walmart, HP, and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the increased online activity. Amazon’s sale will happen on Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, but if you’re already itching for some shopping, the good news is that there are already some early Prime Day deals that are available right now. Here are our favorites, and if something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away because we’re not sure when these prices will return to normal.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) — $55, was $100

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is the smart home device that you need if you want to protect your family for an affordable price. It’s equipped with a 1080pHD camera, so you can look through it using your mobile device or computer using the Ring app to check who’s outside your front door, and you can even talk to them with the video doorbell‘s two-way audio. You can connect the Ring Video Doorbell to existing doorbell wiring, or you can have it powered by its built-in rechargeable battery.

Wyze Cordless Vacuum — $98, was $199

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is very light at just 2.8 pounds, so it will be easy to move around your home with it as you clean every room and crevice. Its motor offers 9,500 RPM of power, so it will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and its rechargeable battery can last up to 40 minutes. You can choose between three different suction levels through the cordless vacuum‘s LED screen, and there are also LED lights on the brush head so you can see if spaces under furniture need cleaning.

Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum — $129, was $249

For a convenient way of keeping your floors clean, go for the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum, which features a tri-brush system that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to pick up debris and dirt from all floor types. It can be operated using the SharkClean app or with voice commands though digital assistants, then it will be capable of running for up to 120 minutes before its battery gets depleted. You don’t need to closely watch the robot vacuum because it’s equipped with sensors that will prevent it from falling down stairs and ledges.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 (Straight Talk) — $149, was $379

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is in our roundup of the best iPhones as the top choice for those on tight budgets, because while it’s relatively affordable, it’s still a powerful smartphone with Apple’s A 15 Bionic chip that’s also found in the Apple iPhone 14. The third-generation Apple iPhone SE also comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front. This particular model is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan though, which is an acceptable trade-off for the chance of getting the Apple iPhone SE 2022 for this cheap.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV — $150, was $376

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is the brand’s first self-branded smart TVs, running on the Amazon Fire TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands through its built-in microphones. You’ll be enjoying sharp details and vivid colors on the TV’s 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you’ll be able connect all your devices such as soundbars and video game consoles through its three HDMI ports and HDMI eARC.

LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD monitor — $209, was $349

Give justice to your gaming PC’s power by playing on the LG UltraGear QHD monitor. With QHD resolution on its 32-inch display, you’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, and with support for AMD’s FreeSync, you won’t be experiencing any stuttering or screen tearing. The monitor also offers a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, and a 1ms response time for overwhelming responsiveness.

HP Laptop 17z — $289, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z is very affordable for a laptop with a 17.3-inch display, which will give you a great look at your projects and your favorite streaming shows with its HD+ resolution. It’s more than enough for your basic tasks with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll have plenty of space for your files on its 128GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the perfect pair of wireless headphones for those who want to be able to focus on whatever they’re listening to, as they offer excellent active noise cancellation in addition to an extremely comfortable fit. Their microphones work together to also enable very clear calls, and the wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, just 15 minutes of charging will restore up to 3.5 hours of usage.

Onn. 75-inch 4K TV — $498, was $578

If you’ve always wanted a massive TV for your home theater setup, here’s your chance to get the 75-inch Onn. 4K TV for a very affordable price. You’ll never run out of things to watch on this gigantic display because the TV runs on the Roku platform, so you’ll be able to access all of the most popular streaming shows. You can also use the free Roku app on your smartphone as a remote, and to enable voice commands.

