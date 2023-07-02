 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a huge sale on batteries — AA, AAA, and more

Noah McGraw
By
AmazonsBasics AA batteries being inserted into a game controller.

We all need batteries. We may be getting closer and closer to a fully rechargeable world, but certain things still operate on good old fashioned AAs. TV remotes, smoke detectors, alarm clocks — the list goes on. Batteries are never a fun purchase, but they’re necessary. Stocking up on them while there is a big sale is a great way to save some money and forget about them for a while. Right now Amazon is having one of those sales. All of their big deals on the Amazon Basics brand batteries. For the most part, batteries are batteries, so these will do you just fine. We pulled out some of the deals we like down below, but you should shop the full sale for yourself.

The best deals in the Amazon battery sale

Amazon Basics is a line of simple products that Amazon slaps their own label onto. Think of it as the Trader Joe’s brand of home goods, or the Kroger brand knockoff of your favorite cereal. Nearly every size of Amazon Basics battery is discounted as part of this sale. For instance, the go-to battery that you’ll need for practically every device is the AA. Amazon is selling an for just over $4. A savings of almost $2 doesn’t sound like much, but it is 29% off, and that adds up. Since AA batteries are used in nearly every battery-powered device, you should consider just a dozen packs and not worrying about whether you have batteries for the next few years. AAA batteries are another common one. Amazon is only discounting the , but these will save you money anyways. As long as you remember to always have some charging, you won’t have to buy new batteries for a very long time.

C batteries are a little less common. Because of that, we seem to never have them around when we need them. Amazon is discounting both the regular alkaline C batteries and the rechargeable C batteries. A is basically the same price as a , but considering you can recharge them 1,000 times each, the rechargeables will definitely save you money.

Some other batteries discounted during this sale are the massive D batteries, , and the tiny CR1632 lithium coin cell batteries, . Click the big red button below to shop the sale yourself. Just make sure to recycle your dead batteries when you’re done with them!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
A beginner’s guide to Tor: How to navigate the underground internet
A person using a laptop at a desk.

While the internet has dramatically expanded the ability to share knowledge, it has also made issues of privacy more complicated. Many people are justifiably worried about their personal information being stolen or viewed, including bank records, credit card info, and browser or login history.

If you're looking for more privacy while browsing, Tor is a good way to do that, as it is software that allows users to browse the web anonymously. It should be noted that Tor can be used to access illegal content on the dark web, and Digital Trends does not condone or encourage this behavior.
Why does Tor exist?
In this climate of data gathering and privacy concerns, the Tor browser has become the subject of discussion and notoriety. Like many underground phenomena on the internet, it is poorly understood and shrouded in the sort of technological mysticism that people often ascribe to things like hacking or Bitcoin.

Read more
How to record your computer screen
MacOS Record Screen.

Need to create a how-to presentation for work? Want to share a fun gaming session with your friends? Recording your screen is a good way to accomplish both.

Read more
How to watch March Madness online
The March Madness app on an iPhone.

March has arrived. And with it, madness. March Madness, even.

It's the time of year in which college basketball has the tournament to end all tournaments, with 68 teams vying to be the best in the country. Every team that makes the tourney technically has a chance to win the whole thing. There will be upsets. There will be heartbreak.

Read more