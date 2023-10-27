Best Buy just started its Black Friday sale — in October

We’ve seen many Black Friday deals start early so far this year but now it’s time for one of the big guns — Best Buy. Its Black Friday sale has started already, even though it’s still only October. To be able to buy from it, you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to enjoy the benefits. Make sure to sign up for that and you can easily take advantage of the many deals going on right now. There are thousands of options out there so hit the button below to see for yourself. However, if you want some guidance towards the best deals, read on while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Black Friday sale

We all know that Black Friday laptop deals tend to be pretty special. At Best Buy, one highlight is being able to buy the , 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage for $999. It’s already discounted from, $1,299 to $1,049 but with your My Best Buy membership, you save an additional $50 so it brings it down to the sub-$1000 level. With a great 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support, it’s great for creative purposes. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s super portable. It’s just one of the many awesome going on and a great way to grab one of the best laptops for less.

Of course, Black Friday TV deals are great too and Best Buy has a particularly awesome one. You can buy the for just $550. It usually costs $1,300 and has been reduced to $650 but as a My Best Buy member, you save an extra $100. $550 for an OLED TV from one of the best TV brands? Yup. It offers AI Picture Pro 4K with AI Tone Mapping and AI 4K upscaling. There’s also 100% color volume, 100% color fidelity, and dynamic tone mapping. Whatever you watch will look great here. It also has a filmmaker mode with Dolby Vision IQ support and Dolby Atmos. It’s just one of the with TVs starting from just $300 for a .

If you’re looking for great headphones, the going on are pretty sweet as well. For instance, you can buy the for $250 thanks to your My Best Buy membership, saving you $100. While these aren’t the latest Sony headphones in the range, the Sony WH1000-XM4 still offer exceptional sound quality and phenomenal active noise cancellation. Features like adaptive sound control, Multipoint support, and speak-to-chat make these the cans you never take off your head.

If you’re thinking more practically, consider the many going on. You can buy a for only $70. It’s perfect for brewing multiple cup sizes with a large 52 ounce water reservoir.

As you can see, there are a ton of fantastic Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now. The offers apply only to My Best Buy members with each member gaining a $50 promotional certificate if they spend $500 or more in October. Get ahead of the rush by buying now and enjoying some pretty great discounts even if we’ve got a while to go until Black Friday officially kicks off. Click the link below to see the full range of products on sale as part of the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

Editors' Recommendations