Best Hewlett-Packard Laptops

HP is one of the largest companies in the consumer PC business. It offers a massive catalog of laptops that range in price for extremely inexpensive (the company’s $299 netbooks) to massively expensive (the company’s $2,000+ EliteBooks).

Most people know HP for its Pavilion laptops, which are sold in a variety of retailers across the globe, but there are other options. The Envy line includes a number of thin, sleek and powerful options while the EliteBook sub-brand includes business oriented products that compete with Lenovo’s ThinkPad.

The company’s options are so varied that it’s nearly impossible to summarize them. If not for the HP logo on the lid, you’d have a hard time finding any similarities between a Pavilion, Envy and EliteBook. Our top picks below will help you become acquainted with the very best of HP’s enormous product line.

