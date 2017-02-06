Digital Trends

Best Hewlett-Packard Laptops

By — Last updated
HP Spectre 13t
hp spectre t review press image
$549.99
Amazon.com
See it
9
Release date
10/16/2013
Release price
$999.99
Form factor
Ultra portable
Type
Media, Ultrabook
Screen size
13.3"
Operating system
Windows 8
View
More »
HP Envy x2
hp envy x review press image
$49.99
HP.com
See it
8
12/2012
$849.99
Ultra Portable, Hybrid
All-purpose
11.6"
Windows 8
View
More »
HP Spectre 13t x2
hp spectre t x review press
$559.00
Amazon.com
See it
8
11/17/2013
$1099.99
Tablet PC, Hybrid
All-purpose
13.3 inches
Windows 8
View
More »
HP Spectre XT TouchSmart
hp spectre xt touchsmart review envy press image
$511.29
Staples
See it
8
 
$1,349.99
Ultrabook
Media
15.6"
Windows 8
View
More »
HP Spectre x360 13-w023dx
hp spectre x review product
$1,299.99
Best Buy
See it
8
 
$1299.99
Hybrid
All-Purpose
13.3 in
Microsoft Windows
View
More »
HP EliteBook Revolve
hp elitebook revolve review press image
$1,249.00
HP.com
See it
7
3/2013
$1,449
Hybrid, Ultra Portable
All-purpose
11.6"
Windows 8
View
More »
HP EliteBook 820 G1
hp elitebook g review press image
$874.00
HP
See it
7
Unknown
$874
Ultra portable
Business
12.5"
Windows 8
View
More »
HP EliteBook Folio 9470m
hp elitebook folio m review press image
$355.99
Target
See it
7
10/2012
$1349
Mid-size
Business, Ultrabook
14"
Windows 7, Windows 8
View
More »
HP Spectre
hp spectre review ( ) product image
$1,169.99
HP
See it
7
05/19/2016
$1249.99
Mid-size
All-Purpose
13.3 in
Microsoft Windows
View
More »
HP Slatebook PC
hp slatebook pc review press image
$228.19
Staples
See it
7
 
$429.99
Ultra portable
All-Purpose
14 in
Android
View
More »

Check out the best Hewlett Packard laptops, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best HP LaptopsHP is one of the largest companies in the consumer PC business. It offers a massive catalog of laptops that range in price for extremely inexpensive (the company’s $299 netbooks) to massively expensive (the company’s $2,000+ EliteBooks).

Most people know HP for its Pavilion laptops, which are sold in a variety of retailers across the globe, but there are other options. The Envy line includes a number of thin, sleek and powerful options while the EliteBook sub-brand includes business oriented products that compete with Lenovo’s ThinkPad.

The company’s options are so varied that it’s nearly impossible to summarize them. If not for the HP logo on the lid, you’d have a hard time finding any similarities between a Pavilion, Envy and EliteBook. Our top picks below will help you become acquainted with the very best of HP’s enormous product line.

Our best Hewlett Packard laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Check out all our HP PC reviews for a wider look at HP models, as well as our all-in-one PC reviews and budget PC reviews if you’re looking an end-all or a PC within your budget.

Featured in Best Hewlett-Packard Laptops
 
1
hp spectre t review press image

HP Spectre 13t

9

An excellent 1080p touchscreen and long battery life help the Spectre 13t secure our recommendation.

Full Review »
 
2
hp envy x review press image

HP Envy x2

8

This plucky hybrid PC isn’t the best tablet, or the best laptop, but it’s a good compromise for people who want (yet can’t afford) both.

Full Review »
 
3
hp spectre t x review press

HP Spectre 13t x2

8

The new Spectre 13t x2 is essentially the 13t ultrabook with a tablet bundled into the package.

Full Review »
 
4
hp spectre xt touchsmart review envy press image

HP Spectre XT TouchSmart

8

The Spectre XT TouchSmart is representative of HP’s current PC strategy. It is a solid system that takes no risks. Every element is as adequate as it needs to be – and no more.

Full Review »
 
5
hp spectre x review product

HP Spectre x360 13-w023dx

8

HP’s all-new Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 without compromises.

Full Review »
 
6
hp elitebook revolve review press image

HP EliteBook Revolve

7

Mediocre battery life and a dim display hold the Revolve back, but it’s still a reasonable alternative to the Helix for businesses small and large.

Full Review »
 
7
hp elitebook g review press image

HP EliteBook 820 G1

7

The Elitebook 820 suffers from poor display quality and unimpressive battery life.

Full Review »
 
8
hp elitebook folio m review press image

HP EliteBook Folio 9470m

7

The HP EliteBook Folio 9470m offers a nice balance of portability and power with long battery life, but its display is a drawback.

Full Review »
 
9
hp spectre review ( ) product image

HP Spectre

7

The Spectre is the world’s thinnest laptop, but avoids many classic thin-laptop pitfalls.

Full Review »
 
10
hp slatebook pc review press image

HP Slatebook PC

7

The Slatebook is one of the better budget notebooks around, but Android still isn't a strong replacement for Windows, or even Chrome OS.

Full Review »