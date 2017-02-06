Digital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2016)
Lenovo Yoga 910
Lenovo Flex 2 15
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet
Lenovo Ideapad 710S
Lenovo ThinkPad P50 20EN-001RUS
Lenovo N20p Chromebook
Lenovo ThinkPad T450s
Lenovo Yoga Book
Lenovo ThinkPad 13 (2016)
Check out the best Lenovo laptops, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Lenovo was founded in 1984, but most people in the United States had never heard of them before 2005, when the company acquired IBM’s personal computing business.

Its Chinese origins quickly lead to some off-colored remarks about quality (and other things), but in the seven years since the acquisition, Lenovo has managed to both sustain and build upon the business it inherited from IBM. The company is today among the world’s largest laptop manufacturers.

Lenovo is known for some products with excellent design (such as the IdeaPad U series) and for products that provide excellent value (like the IdeaPad Y series). ThinkPad is the business line and it includes a number of durable, portable choices. Laptops in this brand place a priority on function rather than form and are famous for their excellent keyboards.

Our best Lenovo laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Lenovo laptop reviews to see the motherload! Also, check out all of our budget PC reviews and all-purpose PC reviews if your heart isn’t set already set on any of Lenovo’s offerings.

1
lenovo thinkpad x yoga review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2016)

8

Lenovo’s work-obsessed 2-in-1 has the grunt and functionality serious users demand.

Full Review »
 
2
lenovo yoga review product

Lenovo Yoga 910

8

The Yoga 910 is a great 2-in-1 with a penchant for speed.

Full Review »
 
3
lenovo flex review press image

Lenovo Flex 2 15

8

The $679 Flex 2 15 has a few quirks, but its quick performance and solid display make it an excellent value.

Full Review »
 
4
lenovo thinkpad x tablet review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

8

With one of the best keyboards we've seen on a 2-in-1, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 is a real workhorse.

Full Review »
 
5
lenovo ideapad s review product

Lenovo Ideapad 710S

8

Thin, lightweight, and powerful, Lenovo's 710S is among the best affordable ultrabooks.

Full Review »
 
6
lenovo thinkpad p review hero

Lenovo ThinkPad P50 20EN-001RUS

8

If performance is a priority, Lenovo’s no-nonsense ThinkPad P50 should be your next laptop.

Full Review »
 
7
lenovo n p chromebook review press image

Lenovo N20p Chromebook

7

Lenovo’s N20p is portable and functional, but it doesn’t offer the performance we expect from a modern Chromebook.

Full Review »
 
8
lenovo thinkpad t s review press

Lenovo ThinkPad T450s

7

Enthusiasts with a passion for traditional notebooks will fall in love with the T450s.

Full Review »
 
9
lenovo yoga book review product

Lenovo Yoga Book

7

Lenovo’s innovative Yoga Book is the most unique and best Android tablet you can buy.

Full Review »
 
10
lenovo thinkpad review

Lenovo ThinkPad 13 (2016)

7

Lenovo's sturdy ThinkPad 13 is a cheap laptop that can handle serious work.

Full Review »