Check out the best Plasma TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Since plasma TV came along before the LCD TV did, it tends to be incorrectly thought of as a dated technology. Au contraire! Plasma technology has been considerably refined over the past few years, yielding thinner and lighter displays than ever before. Until OLED TVs hit the mainstream, there is no better option for smooth motion, color accuracy, black levels and contrast. The plasma TV is our top pick for videophiles and below we’ve listed our ten favorites.

Our best Plasma televisions list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market. Also check out Digital Trends’ guide to the best TVs.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Plasma TV Reviews to get the motherload, or check out our list of the overall best TVs that covers different brands, prices, and types of TVs.