Best Plasma TVs

Check out the best Plasma TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best Plasma TVsSince plasma TV came along before the LCD TV did, it tends to be incorrectly thought of as a dated technology. Au contraire! Plasma technology has been considerably refined over the past few years, yielding thinner and lighter displays than ever before. Until OLED TVs hit the mainstream, there is no better option for smooth motion, color accuracy, black levels and contrast. The plasma TV is our top pick for videophiles and below we’ve listed our ten favorites.

Our best Plasma televisions list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market. Also check out Digital Trends’ guide to the best TVs.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Plasma TV Reviews to get the motherload, or check out our  list of the overall best TVs that covers different brands, prices, and types of TVs.

1
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P65ZT60

9.5

The ZT60 is the best TV Panasonic has ever made and possibly the best TV that has ever been made.

2
panasonic tc p st review press image

Panasonic TC-P65ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic's ST60 series plasma.

3
panasonic tc p st review press image

Panasonic TC-P60ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic's ST60 series plasma.

4
panasonic viera tc p st review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P55ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic's ST60 series plasma.

5
panasonic viera tc p st review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P50ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic's ST60 series plasma.

6
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P60ZT60

9.5

The ZT60 is the best TV Panasonic has ever made and possibly the best TV that has ever been made.

7
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)

Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV's ever made.

8
samsung pn f review press image

Samsung PN60F8500

9

The F8500 plasma is one of those TVs that you don't want to miss out on purchasing now, or you'll be regretting it for years to come. It's just that good.

9
panasonic viera tc p vt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P65VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV's ever made.

10
panasonic viera tc p vt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P60VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV's ever made.

