What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in February 2017

Netflix rings in the shortest month of the year with a big batch of original films, comedy specials, and TV shows, as well as some exciting recent theatrical releases.

Comedy specials from Trevor Noah, Mike Birbiglia, and Katherine Ryan will have folks laughing this Valentine’s Day season, as will the premiere of the Netflix original film David Brent: Life On The Road, a long-form sequel to the British version of The Office that stars Ricky Gervais.

Related: How much does Netflix cost these days? Here’s the lowdown

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, what better way to celebrate than with Michel Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, which will feature heart-wrenching renditions of the songwriter’s classic love-themed hits.

On the original TV front, the streaming service launches its new show The Santa Clarita Diet. Starring Drew Barrymore, this dark comedy series follows a Southern California Mom who wakes up one day as a zombiem

Speaking of dark, raunchy laughs, Netflix gets its hands on Seth Rogan’s animated film Sausage Party this month, a thoroughly R-rated film about the lives of talking foodstuffs in a supermarket. On the lighter end of the animated spectrum, Disney fans will enjoy Finding Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo, which will be available to stream as soon as the clock strikes midnight on February 1.

As always, some great movies will be heading into the ether by the year’s end, so be sure to catch Clerks, Trainspotting, and Star Trek: Nemesis before they disappear.

Related: Five Netflix tips to streamline your streaming

Below is the full list of fresh content you can see this February, and what will be leaving Netflix for the time being:

New on Netflix in February