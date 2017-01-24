What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in February 2017

Netflix rings in the shortest month of the year with a big batch of original films, comedy specials, and TV shows, as well as some exciting recent theatrical releases.
Comedy specials from Trevor Noah, Mike Birbiglia, and Katherine Ryan will have folks laughing this Valentine’s Day season, as will the premiere of the Netflix original film David Brent: Life On The Road, a long-form sequel to the British version of The Office that stars Ricky Gervais.
Speaking of Valentine’s Day, what better way to celebrate than with Michel Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, which will feature heart-wrenching renditions of the songwriter’s classic love-themed hits.
On the original TV front, the streaming service launches its new show The Santa Clarita Diet. Starring Drew Barrymore, this dark comedy series follows a Southern California Mom who wakes up one day as a zombiem
Speaking of dark, raunchy laughs, Netflix gets its hands on Seth Rogan’s animated film Sausage Party this month, a thoroughly R-rated film about the lives of talking foodstuffs in a supermarket. On the lighter end of the animated spectrum, Disney fans will enjoy Finding Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo, which will be available to stream as soon as the clock strikes midnight on February 1.
As always, some great movies will be heading into the ether by the year’s end, so be sure to catch Clerks, Trainspotting, and Star Trek: Nemesis before they disappear.
Below is the full list of fresh content you can see this February, and what will be leaving Netflix for the time being:
New on Netflix in February
February 1
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Balto
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest
- Balto 3: Wings of Change
- Contact
- Corpse Bride
- Eleven P.M.
- Finding Dory
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
- Gun Runners
- Hell-Bound Train
- Highly Strung
- Hot Biskits
- I Am Sun Mu
- Invincible
- Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-4)
- Magic Mike
- Masha’s Spooky Stories
- Mother With A Gun
- Paris Is Burning
- Project X
- Silver Streak
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
- The Five Heartbeats
- The Furchester Hotel (Seasons 1-2)
- The Girl From Chicago
- The Longest Day
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twilight
- Woman In Gold
February 2
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
- Frequency (Season 1)
February 3
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
- Imperial Dreams
- Santa Clarita Diet
February 4
- Superbad
February 5
- Elvira, I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
- Los Herederos
February 6
- Girls Lost
- Me, Myself, and Her
February 7
- Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
February 8
- Tiempos Felices
- Girl Asleep
February 10
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- David Brent: Life on the Road
February 11
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2)
- Stronger Than The World
February 12
- Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
- Girlfriend’s Day
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
- King Cobra
- Project Mc2: Part 4
- White Nights
February 15
- Aram, Aram
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Fire Song
February 16
- Milk
- Sundown
February 17
- Chef’s Table (Season 3)
- Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 2)
- Kill Ratio
- The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2)
February 19
- Girl Meets World (Season 3)
- Growing Up Wild
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
- When Calls the Heart (Season 3)
February 23
- Sausage Party
February 24
- I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
- Legend Quest (Season 1)
- Ultimate Beastmaster
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
- VeggieTales in the City (Season 1)
February 26
- Night Will Fall
February 27
- Brazilian Western
February 28
- Be Here Now
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes