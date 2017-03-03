100 awesome Android apps that will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

We’ve once again overhauled our picks for the best Android apps, whittling our robust selection down to a paltry 100. Some are new, and others have been standbys on this list for years running. Either way, we’re certain that any and all of these apps will make your life easier, and help you get the most out of your Android device. The apps are listed by categories like Music, Travel, and so on. Just try to keep in mind that, like the best venue in town, space is limited. After all, 32GB will only get you so far.

Periscope allows users to share events happening right in front of them with anyone and everyone. Broadcast directly through your camera, and check out streams from others around the world, as well as videos of past broadcasts.

Both HBO Now (HBO’s standalone service for $15/month) and HBO Go (a streaming app available to HBO cable subscribers) have apps that allow you to watch all of HBO’s streaming content directly on your phone.

YouTube’s mobile app is sleek and intuitive, bringing the entirety of the Video sharing site to the palm of your hand. For those subscribed to YouTube Red, you’ll have access to all the premium content, as well as special features like audio playback while the screen if off.

Hulu offers thousands of Movies and TV shows — many which are updated with the latest episodes after they air. Hulu offers various subscription models, including one that opens up the entire streaming library for $8 a month, and another that removes mid-stream ads for $12 a month.

Netflix is one of the best video streaming services. There’s a huge selection of movies and TV shows for subscribers and the performance is silky smooth. This is as entertained as you can get for $8 a month.

Google’s official streaming service is a worthy competitor to Spotify. Not only does the app provide a vast library of content, but it also allows users to upload up to 50,000 songs for online storage. This means you can download and stream your music on any Android device, at any time.

Bandcamp’s mobile apps allows you to stream music from your collection, as well as the music offered by the thousands of artists who sell and stream their music on Bandcamp. It’s one of the easiest and fastest ways to buy music directly from the artists and labels you follow.

This has everything one could want in a podcast player. It has a huge library and the clean interface makes it easy to manage your subscriptions. It also lets you sync between devices and works with iOS.

If you’re looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet of sound with no ads and no subscription fees, you’ve found it. Discover new music and stream it from the cloud. But this is no Spotify replacement.

Spotify is the best full-featured streaming service. With this app, you can stream any music from any type of device, make your own playlists, follow artists, and sync tracks for offline listening.

Here’s a smart news reader that learns about the kinds of stories you want to see, and grows more accurate as you use it, continually pulling in better news that matters to you more.

One of America’s most noteworthy papers has a beautiful mobile app, with vivid images and colorful menus. The content is also top-notch, particularly incisive political reporting, although it does require a subscription.

The official app of National Public Radio provides a steady stream of straightforward reporting in both print and audio. Users can not only listen to news reports, but also various programs such as All Things Considered and Radiolab.

If you prefer journalism that leans toward gonzo, VICE offers its robust library of written and video content in an app that is elegant and easy to navigate. The app includes estimated reading times, so users with a time-crunch can prioritize articles that suit their schedule.

One of America’s most hallowed publications also has one of the best news apps. The NYTimes app arranges the publication’s content in a clean format, and allows users to customize their newsfeed.

Whether your league is football, baseball, hockey, or basketball, the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports app will give you everything you need to indulge in your fantasy play, including mock and league drafts, advice from experts, and easy management tools.

For fans of MMA’s biggest promotion, this app has it all, including breaking news, up-to-date standings and stats, fantasy picks, press event live streams, and highlight videos from past events.

Not only does the CBS Sports app have the latest news, standings, and scores for all major league sports, you can also watch live games and events like NCAA basketball and the PGA Tour, as well as CBS Sports original programming, like Fantasy Football Today.

Having the official ESPN app installed is a no-brainer for any die-hard sports fan. You can quickly get the latest new on your favorite teams and leagues, including MLB, NFL, NCAA, MLS, NHL, and more.

Whatever gets you excited, from Nascar to the NFL, theScore will have you dancing in victory or crying in your beer. It brings you all the latest touchdowns, goals, and positions as they happen.

Vine is to video what Twitter is to blogging. The Vine app allows users to to film and edit quick, snappy videos that can be uploaded and shared directly. The social media network has spawned its own stars and personalities, and is a repository for some of the funniest videos on the internet.

Pinterest is the go-to social network for finding and sharing inspiration on creative projects, hobbies, fashion, and more. The app features the same functionality as the website, allowing you to “pin” and “repin” posts from other users to various boards, so you can share and save new ideas.

Twitter’s microblogging platform brought about the now-ubiquitous internet facet, hashtags. Connect with you friends, share your new favorite content, follow celebrities, and get breaking news as it happens.

The biggest social network on the planet right now has a decent official app. Keep up with your friends and family, jump into instant chats, and stay informed with push notifications.

Instagram is ubiquitous in photography now, so you might as well have it on your phone. Owned by Facebook, the social network centered on photos offers great filters and connectivity with others.

Record and share videos of yourself dubbed over by famous lines from TV, film, reality stars, and more. You can even upload your own sounds and lines to create your own rendition of your favorite scenes or quotes.

Snapchat is all about sharing photos, short videos, and conversations that expire automatically after they’ve been viewed. You can use filters, decals, and effects to enhance your photos and videos, and take your Snap game to a whole new level.

This cross-platform app lets you send and receive messages, pictures, audio notes, and video messages. It starts out free for a year, and then costs $1. It’s well worth a look for texting addicts.

Facebook’s best feature is arguably its built-in messaging. Facebook now offers its messenger service as a standalone app, enabling you to chat with your Facebook friends and anyone in your contacts with the app installed, without having to be signed into Facebook, or even have Facebook installed on your phone at all.

The original VOIP service is now owned by Microsoft and boasts more than 250 million users. Free international voice and video calls via your data or Wi-Fi connection is hard to pass up.

Tinder Tinder is the ultimate dating app for mobile users, thanks to its location-centric features, and regardless of what its reputation may be, it's still a great way to meet people. Your next match could be a swipe right away.

OKCupid OkCupid is one of the biggest dating apps around, so you'll have plenty of chances to meet someone. Fill out your profile, answer questions about yourself, and connect with people nearby to see if you hit it off.

Coffee Meets Bagel This app is geared towards those who are looking for a real relationship, rather than quick hookup or short fling. Every day at noon, you get sent a prospective match based on a specific set of criteria. You can Like them or Pass on. If you like them, you'll be set up with icebreaker questions; if you pass, the app will learn your preferences and try again tomorrow.

Happn Happn connects you with others you've passed in real life, making that shared glance at a coffee shop into a potential date. You can browse profiles of those you've crossed paths with, and if you both "like" one another, you'll be able to begin a conversation.

Bumble Bumble is similar to Tinder in terms of presentation, but with a notable twist. Designed to flip the usual gender dynamics of dating apps, the app only allows women to message first, taking the pressure off men and reducing the chances of awkward pick up lines. Well, at least we like to think so.