These days, it doesn’t matter what state or country you live in, you really shouldn’t be driving without a dash cam installed. Why? Because they record constantly and capture a great deal of things happening both inside and outside of your car. Get in an accident or fender bender? It’s all recorded. Someone try to do something to your car? The evidence is there. Something else happens to you around your car? There’s a video of the event. It’s no longer just your word against whoever else’s, either. You have video evidence of what happened to share with law enforcement, during legal proceedings, and more. If I have you thinking about getting one, you’ll want to listen up. Right now, a bunch of dash cams are on sale from 70mai allowing you to save up to 25% off. You’ll need a promo code, so pay attention, and these deals are only good from November 16 until December 4, so don’t waste time. They might also make great gifts for someone.

70mai Dash Cam A510 — $105, was $140 25% off

This cam supports front and rear dual recording, with ultra HD 1944P for the front-facing camera and 1080P HD for the rear-facing. Superior night vision and HDR technology ensure even in low-light conditions or the dark everything is captured. Upgraded WiFi and GPS, continuous loop recording, emergency recording when events are detected, and LTE support with an optional add-on are all available here. There’s also a 24-hour parking monitor that ensures your car is monitored and protected no matter where you stop — home or away.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A800S — $113, was $150 25% off

With built-in GPS and route tracking, super night vision, and excellent 4K ultra HD video via a dual-camera system, this dash cam will capture everything. Leave it running and you can drive stress-free, knowing your entire trip is captured in crystal-clear quality, day or night. It even features an emergency lock and loop recording, meaning when the dash cam detects an event — like a fender bender — it secures the relevant footage. More importantly, it ensures that footage cannot be overwritten or erased. Moreover, the loop recording means when the microSD card is nearing its storage capacity, older video files are replaced with new ones to keep up the continuous recording. It’s a very set-it-and-forget-it system.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 — $135, was $180 25% off

Offering true 4K quality video, dual HDR super night vision, an optional LTE module for wireless connectivity, and GPS tracking, this is one of the more advanced dashcams on the list. It also syncs with a smart app so you can instantly preview videos. You can also download and edit them right from your mobile device. Plus, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) delivers real-time alerts about your surroundings, alerting you to potential hazards, lane departures, and front-of-the-vehicle movement. The loop recording and emergency button further simplify the experience ensuring that any events are captured and saved accordingly.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.