 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These 70mai dash cams are on sale: You shouldn’t be driving without one

By
70mai dash cams are on sale with promo code for Amazon deal
70mai

These days, it doesn’t matter what state or country you live in, you really shouldn’t be driving without a dash cam installed. Why? Because they record constantly and capture a great deal of things happening both inside and outside of your car. Get in an accident or fender bender? It’s all recorded. Someone try to do something to your car? The evidence is there. Something else happens to you around your car? There’s a video of the event. It’s no longer just your word against whoever else’s, either. You have video evidence of what happened to share with law enforcement, during legal proceedings, and more. If I have you thinking about getting one, you’ll want to listen up. Right now, a bunch of dash cams are on sale from 70mai allowing you to save up to 25% off. You’ll need a promo code, so pay attention, and these deals are only good from November 16 until December 4, so don’t waste time. They might also make great gifts for someone.

70mai Dash Cam A510 — $105, was $140 25% off

This cam supports front and rear dual recording, with ultra HD 1944P for the front-facing camera and 1080P HD for the rear-facing. Superior night vision and HDR technology ensure even in low-light conditions or the dark everything is captured. Upgraded WiFi and GPS, continuous loop recording, emergency recording when events are detected, and LTE support with an optional add-on are all available here. There’s also a 24-hour parking monitor that ensures your car is monitored and protected no matter where you stop — home or away.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A800S — $113, was $150 25% off

With built-in GPS and route tracking, super night vision, and excellent 4K ultra HD video via a dual-camera system, this dash cam will capture everything. Leave it running and you can drive stress-free, knowing your entire trip is captured in crystal-clear quality, day or night. It even features an emergency lock and loop recording, meaning when the dash cam detects an event — like a fender bender — it secures the relevant footage. More importantly, it ensures that footage cannot be overwritten or erased. Moreover, the loop recording means when the microSD card is nearing its storage capacity, older video files are replaced with new ones to keep up the continuous recording. It’s a very set-it-and-forget-it system.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 — $135, was $180 25% off

Offering true 4K quality video, dual HDR super night vision, an optional LTE module for wireless connectivity, and GPS tracking, this is one of the more advanced dashcams on the list. It also syncs with a smart app so you can instantly preview videos.  You can also download and edit them right from your mobile device. Plus, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) delivers real-time alerts about your surroundings, alerting you to potential hazards, lane departures, and front-of-the-vehicle movement. The loop recording and emergency button further simplify the experience ensuring that any events are captured and saved accordingly.

To get this deal use code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout.

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
I reviewed an electric car like it was a phone, and I came to a shocking conclusion
The front of the Cupra Born VZ.

The Cupra Born VZ is not a smartphone — it’s an electric car. Yet, during my time driving it over the last five days, it has reminded me more than once about the device I spend most of my time using and reviewing.

This is not a put-down, nor is it a comment on electric versus combustion-engine vehicles, but more about how I, someone who doesn’t professionally review cars, can still easily recognize what’s good and bad about it. What’s more, the categories I usually break phone reviews down into, and the language I regularly use to talk about them, also neatly applies to the Born VZ.

Read more
Hyundai teases Ioniq 9 electric SUV’s interior ahead of expected launch
hyundai ioniq 9 teaser launch 63892 image1hyundaimotorpresentsfirstlookationiq9embarkingonaneweraofspaciousevdesign

The Ioniq 9, the much anticipated three-row, electric SUV from Hyundai, will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Selected by Newsweek as one of America’s most anticipated new vehicles of 2025, the Ioniq 9 recently had its name changed from the Ioniq 7, which would have numerically followed the popular Ioniq 6, to signal the SUV as Hyundai’s new flagship EV model.

Read more
Kia EV5: everything we know so far
Kia EV9 front exterior

Kia is expanding its EV lineup in a big way. The company is currently in the middle of rolling out the EV3, which is now available in Europe and is likely to come to the U.S. next year. Not only that, but it's also prepping the EV4, which it will likely announce more widely in 2025. And it's not stopping there either -- the Kia EV5 is a slightly scaled-back version of the much-loved EV9 SUV, and not only is it a vehicle we're excited about, but it's one that has already launched in Australia.

If the EV5 is anything like the EV9 -- only cheaper -- it'll be an instant success. Curious about whether the EV5 could be your next car? Here's everything we know about the EV5.
Design
Despite the lower number, the Kia EV5 is actually larger than the EV6 crossover — but not quite as large as the EV9 SUV. Kia calls it a “compact SUV” that offersa boxy design that’s similar to the EV9, but with only two rows of seats instead of three.

Read more