Digital Trends
Cars

All-electric Birò 02 concept car made from 80 percent recycled plastics

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 3
biro 02 concept car ev 80 percent plastic o2 recycled design dezeen 2364 hero 2 1024x576
biro 02 concept car ev 80 percent plastic o2 recycled design dezeen 2364 col 3
biro 02 concept car ev 80 percent plastic o2 recycled design dezeen 2364 col 2

Design studio Mandalaki introduced the Birò O2, during Milan design week, Dezeen reported. The Birò O2 is an 80% recycled plastics concept version of Estrima’s Birò 4-wheel, all-electric city car. Current Birò owners will be hard-pressed to see any differences in the recycled version from the current model.

The Birò is a tiny two-seater sold in Europe. The EV city car fits in scooter-size parking spaces and has a removable battery in a case with wheels and a telescoping handle so owners can easily pull the battery into home or office for recharging.

Unlike most car maker’s concept vehicles, which don’t appear on the market for several years and with only hints of their initial design elements, Estrima and Mandalaki expect to start selling the Birò O2 in July.

Mandalaki ground plastic waste materials into a fine powder. The powder was then used in a molding process to create the Birò O2’s structural parts of the car. Estrima uses heavy-density ABS plastic for the same components in the current Birò. Mandalaki constructed the remaining parts of the Birò O2 from non-recycled plastic, primarily PVC.

According to Mandalaki designer Enrico De Lotto, “We try to develop projects that can have a real impact on people’s lives, and not just make things that are nice to look at – projects should be functional and solve needs.”

“For this reason, we started to work on the idea of electric mobility elevated at the maximum stage of sustainability,” De Lotto continued, “and thought that Birò could be the perfect partner to develop this concept because its model is extremely minimal. From here we began thinking about the elements of a car that we could do without, or that we could recycle. Less parts means less plastic, less things to produce, less weight to move, and so on.”

The Birò O2 has a driving range of up to 62 miles per charge and has a top speed of 40 miles per hour.

For a better idea of what the Birò looks like and how it drives in the city, watch the video below of the original Birò from Estrima’s website.

Following the Birò O2’s commercial launch in July, Mandalaki and Estrima will concentrate on their next challenge, to produce a car made of 100% recycled plastic by the end of 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Polestar 2
Cars

Polestar electric vehicle won’t lose $7,500 tax credit because of Volvo sales

Volvo parent company Geely's Polestar EV will have its own 200,000 vehicle sales allotment for $7,500 tax incentives apart from Volvo sales. If Polestar and Volvo sales were lumped together both brands would lose the inducement sooner.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
waymo
Cars

Lyft taps Waymo for driverless robo-taxi rides in Phoenix

Lyft is about to begin offering a robo-taxi service in Phoenix, Arizona, thanks to its partnership with autonomous-vehicle specialist Waymo. It'll begin with 10 vehicles, with Lyft customers able to request rides in the usual way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
siemens electric trucks freight 4
Cars

An electric highway is now powering delivery trucks in Germany

Heavy-duty trucks powered by electricity from overhead lines are now motoring along a highway in Germany. The system has already been tested in several countries, but the latest setup covers the longest stretch of road to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Audi h-tron quattro concept
Cars

Amid concerns about EVs and batteries, Audi returns focus to hydrogen fuel cell

Audi will be the Volkswagen Group's focal point for hydrogen fuel cell technology, according to AutoCar. Audi CEO Bram Schot stated the refocus on h-tron fuel cell development is due to concerns about battery supplies for electric vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber and Lyft drivers are striking all over the globe today. Here’s why

As Uber prepares for its IPO later this week, drivers are sending a clear message that they're unhappy by participating in a planned strike on Wednesday. As a result, there's a good chance that in some areas, using rideshare might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.
Product Review

Veteran Ford performance tuner brings 700-plus hp to Blue Oval's latest pony car.

Slammed, uncorked, and supercharged, Roush’s top-spec package takes the Mustang GT to new heights. But with a blown factory-built Shelby on the way, is this Stage 3 package compelling enough to lure buyers away from the GT500?
Posted By Bradley Iger
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked photo
Cars

Leak gives an early sneak peek at Mercedes-AMG’s pocket rocket CLA45

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 was leaked on Mercedes' own German website. A photo of the rear of the sporty four-door appears in an online configurator for the lower-level AMG CLA35 model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Workhorse W-15
Cars

Workhorse could give a castoff GM factory new life building electric trucks

General Motors could sell an idled Ohio factory to Workhorse Group, a company that specializes in electric vehicles. The factory could go from building compact cars to electric pickup trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW M8 coupe
Cars

BMW M8's adjustable braking system gives drivers a new dimension of control

The BMW M8 will likely be the most luxurious BMW M performance model ever, and one of the most complex. Drivers will be able to adjust the feel of the brakes and rejigger digital displays to minimize distraction.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Survival robot
Cars

Ford’s Survival robot is taking boring tasks out of car manufacturing

Ford's European division developed a self-driving robot that meanders through its factory in Valencia, Spain. Called Survival, the robot doesn't replace humans; it helps them by performing tasks that are boring or mundane.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Requesting an Uber ride
Cars

The Uber, Lyft strike appears to be a flop, but it might have spooked investors

By all accounts, Wednesday's Uber, Lyft strike wasn't very successful, or well attended, with a handful of picketing drivers showing up in most cities. Where it may have had an effect though is on Wall Street as Uber heads for its IPO.
Posted By Ed Oswald
gmc carbon fiber pickup bed 2019 sierra denali carbonpro edition feat
Cars

How GMC built a carbon-fiber truck bed that laughs at cinder blocks

GMC is offering a new pickup bed made of carbon fiber in the 2019 Sierra. The new bed is 62 pounds lighter than the steel version, and GMC says it’s six times tougher. We went behind the scenes in the factory where the CarbonPro bed is…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
xtracycle rfa electric bike two bikes
Cars

City bike or cargo bike: Future-proof Xtracycle RFA ebike adapts to your needs

Oakland-based Xtracycle's RFA (Ready for Anything) pedal-assist ebike solves a common problem when choosing a personal vehicle functional style. The RFA's dual-position wheelbase changes the ebike from a sport bike to a utility bike.
Posted By Bruce Brown