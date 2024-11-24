Mercedes bets solar paint is part of EV-charging future

It’s been said that Albert Einstein’s genius came from his ability to freely wonder and ask child-like questions way before he even tried applying science-based solutions.

It seems some within the R&D department at Mercedes-Benz might be similarly inspired: The German automaker is currently developing a special solar paint which, when applied on the surface of vehicles, can harness enough energy from the sun to power up EVs.

Recommended Videos

The energy generated by the paint’s solar cells can be used for driving or fed directly into a high-voltage battery.

“The photovoltaic system is permanently active and also generates energy when the vehicle is switched off,” Mercedes says. “In the future, this could be a highly effective solution for increased electric range and fewer charging stops.”

The layer of paste to be applied on EVs is significantly thinner than a human hair, yet its photovoltaic cells are packed full of energy: Covering the surface of a mid-size SUV with the paint could produce enough energy for up to 7,456 miles per year under ideal conditions, Mercedes says.

This does imply being in geographic locations with plenty of sun hours during the day.

But even with less-than-ideal sun hours, the energy yielded can make a significant difference to EV charging. Mercedes says the solar-paint charge could provide 100% of needed energy for an average daily drive of 32 miles in sun-drenched Los Angeles. In much less sunny conditions — such as around Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany — it would still yield enough energy for 62% of the distance.

An added bonus for environmentally-conscious drivers: Unlike some solar panels, the solar paint contains no rare earths or silicon – only non-toxic, readily available raw materials. It’s also easy to recycle and considerably cheaper to produce than conventional solar modules, Mercedes says.

The likes of Aptera, Sono Motors, Lightyear, and Hyundai have also been researching how to best harness solar energy to power up EVs.

But that’s been mostly through solar panels yielding enough energy for small and light vehicles, such as Aptera’s three-wheel solar EV. Solar paint could bring solar charging for bigger vehicles, such as electric SUVs, Mercedes says.