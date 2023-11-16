 Skip to main content
11 Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

There are a lot of great Black Friday deals on laptops popping up as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but we’ve found a few great deals at Best Buy that are going to expire very soon. Luckily, the deals we’ve found are spread across budgets and brands, and we’ve even found a couple of gaming laptops for you to pick from. We’ve also included some Chromebooks for those who might not want to go with a Windows laptop.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $149, was $319

Man sitting with Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook.
Lenovo

Chromebooks are a great option if you don’t want to spend the hundreds of dollars that are often required to get a great Windows laptop. That’s why we’ve included this Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook; it’s a great mid-range machine that isn’t too expensive at just $149. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor, which is a budget CPU that should be fine to handle most day-to-day and productivity tasks on the ChromeOS, and the same applies to the 4GB of DRR4 RAM you get.

In terms of the screen, you get an excellent 14-inch IPS panel that runs FHD, which is nice to see at this price point since it’s usually just HD. It’s also impressive that the panel can hit 300 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for a well-lit room and some slight indirect sunlight. Luckily, at just 2.87 pounds, it’s very lightweight and easy to take with you everywhere, and the 0.73-inch thickness means it fits comfortably into a bag. As for battery life, you can expect up to about 13 hours, depending on what you’re doing and how high your brightness is set to.

More Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals We Recommend

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
  ASUS Vivobook 14
  Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15
  HP Envy 2-in-1 15
  Lenovo Yoga 7i 16
  ASUS 15 OLED
  Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14
  M2 MacBook Air 13
  Samsung Galaxy Book3
  ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
  Apple MacBook Air 15

