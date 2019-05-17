Digital Trends
Microsoft is discounting this Surface Laptop 2 by a sweet $300

Anita George
If you’re in need of a new laptop, Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 2 discounts might be worth considering. Microsoft’s current Surface Laptop 2 deals may vary depending on which combination of features you choose, but there’s one specific discounted configuration that we think is worth a second look: a nearly 14-inch Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

That’s right: Surface Laptop fans can now grab a Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB of storage at a $300 discount. The discount itself knocks the price of this laptop down from $1,300 to just $1,000.

It is worth highlighting that in order to take advantage of this deal, you have to pick a specific configuration. Microsoft’s online store allows you to customize a few of your features like storage size, RAM size, and color. In order to get this deal you’ll need to choose the following configuration: It will be a Platinum-colored Surface Laptop 2 with 8GB of memory, and Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of SSD storage.

This Surface Laptop 2 comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, an Intel Core Eighth Generation i5 processor, a 720p front-facing HD camera, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. While the PixelSense display can support the use of a Surface Pen, this deal does not include one. The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 2,256 x 1,504 pixel resolution.

Digital Trends did review the Surface Laptop 2 (albeit a version with an i7 processor), and while it didn’t exactly receive a rave review from us, we did note a number of positive aspects the laptop had going for it, including a decent battery life, an “excellent typing experience,” and a “gorgeous” screen. According to Microsoft, the battery life should last up to 14.5 hours with “local video playback.”  There were a few drawbacks; the processor’s performance is a bit slower than we’d like and we didn’t care for the “outdated port selection.” Our review also noted that since Microsoft chose to use a processor that “was already a year behind,” the Surface Laptop 2 may not feel as powerful and fast for as long.

According to Microsoft’s main product listing for the Surface Laptop 2, the discount should be valid until May 18, 2019, “while supplies last.”

