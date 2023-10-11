 Skip to main content
These Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops are discounted for Prime Day

Gaming laptops can get quite expensive, and while there have been a lot of advances in the past few years, if you want to get something that will play most AAA games without issues, you’re going to be spending a huge chunk of money. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day laptop deals floating around right now, and that includes these two configurations of the Acer Nitro 5; one that is 15.6 inches and the other that is 17 inches, so you have a bit of a choice in what you find more important. Be sure to check them below, as well as all the other Prime Day deals we’re covering today.

15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4060 — $1,230, was $1,300

The Acer Nitro 5 17 Gaming Laptop on a white background.
Acer

The first entry on our list is this Acer Nitro 5 with an RTX 4060, which is a low-to-mid range card that can still handle a lot of modern games pretty well. That’s only the case when playing at 1080p, which also happens to be the resolution of the monitor, so you’re definitely in luck; with the 144Hz refresh rate, it’s also a great monitor for more action-packed content like competitive esports. It also comes with the powerful Intel i7-12650H that’s great for simulation and strategy games, as well as productivity and editing tasks, which is great. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is excellent, and a 1TB SSD for storage, which is also pretty good.

17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 — $1,400, was $1,480

17-inch Acer Nitro 5
Acer

If you want something with a bigger screen, this 17.3-inch Nitro 5 configuration is also great, and while you do get an RTX 3060 instead of an RTX 4070, it’s still at roughly the same level, and a good card for gaming at 1080p. Under the hood, you get a similar mid-to-high end Ryzen 7 5800H, and 1TB of SSD storage. One downgrade that does happen is that you get 16GB of DDR4, rather than DDR5 RAM, but for most people that won’t be a very noticeable change. For all intents and purposes, this larger screen laptop is the same as the smaller screen version, and you’re mostly going to pick which size of screen you prefer.

