One of the best gaming laptops is heavily discounted right now

Best Buy has some of the best gaming laptop deals today, including being able to save $495 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,650, it’s down to $1,155 for a limited time only as part of a clearance deal at Best Buy. That means it’s highly likely to end soon with stock sure to be limited. If you’re immediately tempted, read on while we tell you more about what we know.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is easily one of the best gaming laptops for anyone who wants something small yet portable. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. We’re always delighted to see gaming laptops with 1TB of storage as games continue to get bigger in size and no one wants to be stuck with only a few games installed at once.

The highlight is the AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card which is teamed up with a 14-inch WQXGA display that has a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It might be smaller than other gaming laptop displays but that means it’s ideal for taking out and about with you.

Alongside that are other features to remind you why Asus is one of the best laptop brands. It has ROG intelligent cooling so the system is able to adjust according to how demanding your tasks are. There’s also crystal clear audio thanks to its four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and smart amplifier technology. In terms of looks, you also get the delights of a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight so it looks great in all lighting situations.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is small yet instantly stylish so it’s great for taking to class as well as for gaming at home or in your dorm. Usually priced at $1,650, it’s in a clearance sale at Best Buy right now so it’s available for $1,155. A huge $495 saving makes this an irresistible purchase for anyone who wants to game without the bulk of a heftier screen. Count on the discounted price ending very soon.

